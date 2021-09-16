Regent Seven Seas Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Resume Service

Regent Seven Seas Cruises became the latest cruise line to resume service when one of their cruise ships began sailing with passengers for the first time in 18 months.



Seven Seas Splendor sailed from Southampton, England a few days ago marking the return of one of the most luxurious cruise lines in the world. Regent Seven Seas Cruises marked the occasion by creating a return to cruising video which can be seen below.

“This cruise represents yet another huge step forward as we return to luxury travel. I am so excited for our guests who have waited patiently, and for our crew and team members across our global offices who have worked so hard to get to this moment,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The Regent family is finally reunited, and we are delighted to provide our guests with the unrivaled Regent experience with every luxury included, while sailing the world, once more.”

Helmed by Captain Diego Michelozzi, the inaugural sailing circles the United Kingdom with ports of call including Edinburgh, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Liverpool, England.

The cruise ship returns to Southampton on September 22, cruising into the new Horizon Cruise Terminal, before sailing a 14-night voyage to Barcelona, Spain visiting Bordeaux, France and Lisbon, Portugal, among other destinations. Seven Seas Splendor then spends October and November exploring the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic for a season in the Caribbean.

The next cruise ship in The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet to resume sailing will be Seven Seas Explorer on October 15, 2021, from Trieste, Italy. Seven Seas Mariner will resume sailing December 18, 2021, from Miami, Florida, as will Seven Seas Navigator on January 6, 2022. Finally, Seven Seas Voyager will return on February 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.