Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, World's Largest Cruise Ship, Will Now Sail From the U.S.

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has announced that the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will now debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the spring of 2022 instead of sailing out of China.

Wonder of the Seas will homeport in Port Everglades before repositioning to Europe where the ship will offer cruises from Barcelona and Rome. Wonder of the Seas will be the fifth Oasis class ship from Royal Caribbean and will be the world’s largest cruise ship when she debuts next year.

Wonder of the Seas will have eight neighborhoods and will include all-new features such as the Suite Neighborhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids’ play area with awe-inspiring views.

With returning favorites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience, the innovative, new ship invites adventurers of all ages to reimagine, explore and make memories once again.

“The momentum taking off across bookings and our returning ships in the U.S. and Europe is significant. With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by what we’re seeing. These regions are in the position to welcome a brand-new, innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Wonder will shine bright as the world’s newest wonder in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. And what’s in store is the ultimate vacation experience that highlights the very best of Royal Caribbean, reimagines renowned favorites and introduces new adventures every guest, no matter their age, can enjoy.”

A video preview of the ship can be seen below:

The action-packed cruise ship will deliver multiple ways to adventure with 7-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, visiting tropical destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and more. No matter the itinerary guests choose, every sailing will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, for a day of thrill and chill unlike any other.

May will see an early start to summer family vacations when the wondrous Oasis Class ship heads for the Mediterranean to take center stage for its inaugural European season. From Barcelona and Rome on 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises, travelers have memorable vacations in store as they sail to the sparkling shores of Europe’s most iconic and historic destinations, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Capri, Italy.

Cruises on Wonder of the Seas to the Caribbean are now open for bookings and sailings to Europe will open for bookings on September 22, 2021.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Names Cruise Directors for Next 7 Ships Resuming Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols for Cruises in Early October

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has issued updated protocols for cruises that depart from October 1-15, 2021 from a U.S. port.  The protocols include everything from vaccinations...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships Is Now Sailing From the NYC Area

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, is now sailing from the New York City area for the...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

The Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Completes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has completed its first set of sea trials as the vessel moves...
Read more

