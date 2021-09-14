Carnival Cruise Line Names Cruise Directors for Next 7 Ships Resuming Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the cruise directors that will serve on the next seven cruise ships that are resuming cruises.



Carnival Cruise Line currently has nine cruise ships back in service and has plans to have their entire fleet sailing again by early 2022.

The seven cruise directors who were announced are:

Frankie Portera on Carnival Pride (Ship resumed sailings two days ago)

Leon Smith on Carnival Glory

Marty Pitts on Carnival Valor

Leigh Xuereb on Carnival Legend

Deon Williams on Carnival Dream

TJ Partida on Carnival Freedom

Pually Munhollon on Carnival Elation

“As we continue to successfully restart our guest operations with additional ships on the way, we are also bringing back the fun in many ways, and our wonderful cruise directors who define the fun on board are leading the charge,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “It’s been such a special experience seeing our ships get Back to Fun, and we’re just getting started!”

All but five Carnival cruise ships will be back in service by the end of the year. Carnival Liberty, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Ecstasy, and Carnival Sensation will resume operations in 2022.