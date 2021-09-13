Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols for Cruises in Early October

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols for Cruises in Early October

By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean has issued updated protocols for cruises that depart from October 1-15, 2021 from a U.S. port.  The protocols include everything from vaccinations to masks to pre-cruise testing.

Royal Caribbean cruises that depart from October 1-15, 2021 out of the U.S. will now have the following health protocols. If a booked guest wishes not to follow these protocols, they can cancel and receive a full refund or move their cruise into the future when circumstances may have evolved.

All guests 12 years and older will be required to show proof of vaccination to board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The final dose of the vaccine will need to be completed 14 days before the cruise.

Guests 12 years and older will also need to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test (antigen or PCR) that was taken no more than two days before the cruise. Guests can order an at home test at RoyalCaribbean.com/HomeTestKit and have it shipped right to their door.

Unvaccinated guests who are two to 11 years old will need to bring proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test that was taken within three days of the cruise.  They will also be tested at the terminal before boarding the ship. For cruises that are five nights and longer, they will have to take another test within 24 hours of the cruise ending.

Guests under two years old do not have to be tested or wear masks.

Masks will be required to be worn anytime you are inside the ship with an exception of when you are in your cabin, actively eating or drinking, or at a venue that is designated for vaccinated guests only.

MyTime Dining will not be available to parties that have unvaccinated guests.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols for Cruises in Early October
Previous articleHolland America Gives Dates for Last 3 Cruise Ships to Return to Service

Holland America Gives Dates for Last 3 Cruise Ships to Return to Service

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has announced that their entire fleet will be back in service by last spring 2022 after giving return dates for three...
