Cruise Line Partners With Guinness World Records for Unique Entertainment

A cruise line has partnered with Guinness World Record and passengers will be able to compete in contests on cruise ships to get their name in the record books.



MSC Cruises is the fastest growing cruise line and the third largest in the world. Their new partnership with Guinness World Records will bring unique activities on some of their cruise ships where guests can get their name in the record books.

Activities will include breath-taking live shows, in which guests attempt to break Guinness World Records and create truly unforgettable memories in the process. Guinness World Records activities are now available onboard the following cruise ships: MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa. They will also be added to MSC Euribia when the cruise ship debuts this summer.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links



Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment, MSC Cruises, said, “We’re delighted to join forces with Guinness World Records. We’re always on the hunt for new and engaging concepts for our guests. This partnership provides unique and enriching entertainment at the highest level, and we look forward to continuing to offer a dynamic range of exciting experiences for guests of all ages.”

Marco Frigatti, SVP Consultancy at Guinness World Records, said, “There’s no better way to bring the magic of Guinness World Records to life than to host a live show like this. Families exploring the world on an MSC cruise can explore the incredible world of record-breaking at the same time – and even become a part of it too!”

Some of the Guinness World Records highlights include:

The Records Show will be a stage show modeled after the Guinness World Records TV show, complete with audience participation. Individual guests and even the cruise ship’s crew will attempt a range of record-breaking activities like firing a vortex cannon or mastering a voice-controlled video game.

This partnership with Guinness World Records is not only for adults. There will be various action-packed Children’s Programs including entertaining challenges, quizzes, and educational shows that provide engaging entertainment for children and teens.

The Guinness World Records Facts trivia challenge will invite guests to test their knowledge of Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Records Family Quiz will allow the whole family to join in on the fun using live challenges and Guinness World Records video races to see if audiences can select the winner.

All new record breakers on MSC cruise ships will be verified by a Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator and awarded a Guinness World Records certificate.