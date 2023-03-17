Complete List of Cruises That Cost Less than $50 Per Night (2023-2025)

50 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Taking a cruise is still one of the most affordable vacations you can take, and I have the numbers to prove it.

I scoured through thousands of cruises taking place over the next two years. In the process I found 164 of them that cost less than $50 per day, per person.

This is the starting price for inside cabins, and you still need to factor in taxes, fees, and gratuities. However, this provides a good baseline for a very low-cost cruise vacation.

The cruises listed are between 3 and 9 days long and are separated by cruise line and ship.

All of these cruises sail out of U.S. cruise ports. There were quite a few affordable cruises that sailed from foreign ports for less than $50 per day, but my focus here was on U.S. sailings.

Note: There are quite a few Transatlantic cruises that are 11-15 days long and cost around $40 per day as well, so if you’d like to focus on Transatlantic cruises you can check out my post on the cheapest cruises that cross the Atlantic in 2023 here.

Some of these deals take place as soon as next month, and prices tend to change quickly when the cruise is that close, so just know these prices can fluctuate and may be different by the time you read this.

Every one of these cruises costs under $50 per day per person and include the following cruise lines: Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, and MSC Cruises.

I listed them by cruise line in alphabetical order. Enjoy!

Carnival Cruise Line

I found 75 Carnival cruises that were priced less than $50 per day. Four Carnival ships met these criteria: Conquest, Elation, Glory, and Liberty.

Carnival Liberty

Carnival Liberty was built in 2005 as a Conquest-class vessel. The following itineraries all sail out of Port Canaveral and are 4-night sailings.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 11/27/2023 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Bimini, Port Canaveral $181 $45 1/8/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Bimini, Port Canaveral $196 $49 1/15/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $196 $49 1/22/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Bimini, Port Canaveral $196 $49 1/29/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $196 $49

Carnival Conquest

Carnival Conquest is a 2002 cruise ship that sails out of Miami. These sailings take place in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

They are all 4-day itineraries and make stops in Nassau and Princess Cays or Half Moon Cay, depending on the itinerary. The December 11th itinerary makes a stop in Key West.

The price listed is per person for an inside cabin.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night

11/27/2023 Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Miami $196.00 $49.00 12/11/2023 Miami, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Miami $196.00 $49.00 1/8/2024 Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Miami $186.00 $46.50 1/15/2024 Miami, Key West, Cozumel, Miami $196.00 $49.00 1/22/2024 Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Miami $186.00 $46.50 9/2/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $181.00 $45.25 9/9/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 9/16/2024 Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Miami $186.00 $46.50 9/23/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 9/30/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 10/7/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 10/14/2024 Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Miami $171.00 $42.75 10/21/2024 Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 10/28/2024 Miami, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Miami $166.00 $41.50 11/4/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 11/11/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 11/18/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 12/2/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $166.00 $41.50 12/9/2024 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $176.00 $44.00 1/6/2025 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $176.00 $44.00 1/13/2025 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $176.00 $44.00 1/20/2025 Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Miami $186.00 $46.50 1/27/2025 Miami, Princess Cays, Nassau, Miami $176.00 $44.00 2/3/2025 Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Miami $176.00 $44.00

See prices on Carnival Conquest cruises here

Carnival Glory

Carnival Glory was built in 2003 and refurbished in 2012. The Conquest-class vessel will undergo another dry dock in March of 2024.

These are all 4-night itineraries.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 9/9/2024 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 9/16/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 9/23/2024 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 9/30/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 10/7/2024 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 10/14/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $191 $47.75 10/21/2024 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 10/28/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 11/4/2024 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 11/11/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $191 $47.75 11/18/2024 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 12/2/2024 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 12/9/2024 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25 1/6/2025 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $186 $46.50 1/13/2025 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $186 $46.50 1/20/2025 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Princess Cays, Port Canaveral $186 $46.50 1/27/2025 Port Canaveral, Bimini, Nassau, Port Canaveral $181 $45.25

Carnival Elation

Carnival Elation was built in 1998 and is currently the oldest ship in the cruise line’s fleet. All of the following Elation sailings cruise out of Jacksonville, Florida, with some costing under $40 per day per passenger.

These are all 5-night itineraries.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 11/4/2023 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $246 $49.20 11/13/2023 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $236 $47.20 11/27/2023 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $216 $43.20 12/2/2023 Jacksonville, Bimini, Nassau, Jacksonville $226 $45.20 12/11/2023 Jacksonville, Bimini, Nassau, Jacksonville $236 $47.20 1/8/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $221 $44.20 1/13/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $221 $44.20 1/22/2024 Jacksonville, Bimini, Nassau, Jacksonville $221 $44.20 1/27/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $221 $44.20 2/5/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $241 $48.20 2/10/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $241 $48.20 9/2/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $226 $45.20 9/7/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $206 $41.20 9/16/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $206 $41.20 9/21/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $206 $41.20 9/30/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cay, Jacksonville $206 $41.20 10/5/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $236 $47.20 10/14/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $206 $41.20 10/19/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $206 $41.20 10/28/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $196 $39.20 11/2/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $196 $39.20 11/11/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $196 $39.20 11/16/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $196 $39.20 11/30/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $196 $39.20 12/9/2024 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $206 $41.20 1/20/2025 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $216 $43.20 1/25/2025 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $216 $43.20 2/3/2025 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $236 $47.20 2/8/2025 Jacksonville, Nassau, Princess Cays, Jacksonville $236 $47.20

See prices on Carnival Elation cruises here

Celebrity Cruises

There are 10 cruises listed here with Celebrity that will cost less than $50 per day, per person. These itineraries range from 4-nighters to a 10-nighter I threw in there for good measure.

From a few Solstice-class ships to the older Millennium-class vessels you’ll find some good variety and itineraries in the list below.

Celebrity Millennium

The oldest ship in the fleet, Celebrity Millennium has two sailings for less than $50 per day, per person. Both are 6-nighters and are one-way trips.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 4/15/2023 San Juan, St. Thomas, St Kitts, St Maarten, Fort Lauderdale $299 $49.83 5/6/2023 Los Angeles, Catalina Island, San Francisco, Victoria, Vancouver $299 $49.83

See prices on Celebrity Millennium cruises here

Celebrity Reflection

This Solstice-class ship sails out of Port Everglades on a 7-nighter to the Caribbean.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 4/2/2023 Fort Lauderdale, Nassau, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Fort Lauderdale $349 $49.86

Celebrity Solstice

The first Solstice-class ship, built in 2008 has three sailings that fit the bill. All of these sail out of Los Angeles, with the April 29th sailing being a 4-nighter and the other two as 7-night sailings.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 4/1/2023 Los Angeles, San Francisco (2 days), Santa Barbara, San Diego, Ensenada, Los Angeles $241 $34.43 4/22/2023 Los Angeles, San Francisco (2 days), Santa Barbara, San Diego, Ensenada, Los Angeles $349 $49.86 4/29/2023 Los Angeles, Astoria, Victoria, Vancouver $175 $43.75

Celebrity Summit

Summit was built in 2001 as a Millennium-class ship. I found 4 sailings for less than $50 per day, including a 10-night one-way sailing from Miami, FL to Bayonne, NJ.

Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night 4/26/2023 10 Miami, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Bayonne $349 $35 10/26/2023 4 Miami, Nassau, Bimini, Miami $196 $49 11/9/2023 4 Miami, Nassau, Bimini, Miami $196 $49 4/6/2024 5 Miami, Nassau, Cozumel, Miami $249 $49

Holland America Line

There are three Holland America cruises with 3-9 day itineraries that are less than $50 per day.

Each one is a 4-night sailing and is a one-way cruise from San Diego to Vancouver, Canada.

Ship Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night Eurodam 4/24/2023 San Diego, Victoria, Vancouver $199 $49.75 Nieuw Amsterdam 4/26/2023 San Diego, Victoria, Vancouver $199 $49.75 Volendam 5/2/2023 San Diego, Victoria, Vancouver $199 $49.75

See prices on Holland America cruises here

MSC Cruises

I found 47 MSC cruises that sail for less than $50 per day. There’s even an 11-night one-way sailing from Port Canaveral to New York on this list starting at only $389 per person for an inside cabin.

There are five ships on this list in the tables below which include: Divina, Magnifica, Meraviglia, Seashore, and Seaside.

MSC Divina

These Divina sailings are all 3-nighters except for one 7-night sailing. All depart from Miami, the first one starting at the end of 2023.

Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night 12/14/2023 3 Miami, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Miami $139 $46 1/4/2024 3 Miami, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Miami $139 $46 1/7/2024 7 Miami, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, Ocean Cay, Miami $339 $48 1/25/2024 3 Miami, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Miami $139 $46 2/22/2024 3 Miami, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Miami $139 $46 3/21/2024 3 Miami, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Miami $139 $46 4/18/2024 3 Miami, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Miami $129 $43

MSC Magnifica

Magnifica is the last of the Musica-class vessels with MSC. The ship was built in 2010 and has a volume of 95,000 gross tons.

All of these sailings depart from Miami and are either 4 nights or 3 nights.

Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night 12/1/2023 3 Miami, Ocean Cay, Miami $149 $49.67 12/18/2023 4 Miami, Key West, Ocean Cay, Miami $169 $42.25 1/5/2024 3 Miami, Key West, Ocean Cay, Miami $149 $49.67 1/15/2024 4 Miami, Ocean Cay (2 days), Nassau, Miami $189 $47.25 1/19/2024 3 Miami, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Miami $149 $49.67 1/22/2024 4 Miami, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Miami $189 $47.25 1/26/2024 3 Miami, Key West, Ocean Cay, Miami $149 $49.67 1/29/2024 4 Miami, Ocean Cay, Nassau, Miami $199 $49.75

MSC Meraviglia

The first Meraviglia-class vessel, this ship has a gross tonnage of 171,598 and was built in 2017.

Most of these sailings are out of New York, but I included an 11-night repositioning cruise from Port Canaveral to New York. The price was just too good to leave out.

Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night 4/9/2023 11 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocho Rios, Aruba, Curacao, Puerto Plata, New York $389 $35.36 5/7/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $329 $47.00 5/14/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $299 $42.71 5/21/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $299 $42.71 5/28/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $309 $44.14 6/4/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $339 $48.43 6/11/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $339 $48.43 9/24/2023 6 New York; King’s Wharf Bermuda (3 days), New York $279 $46.50 12/2/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay, New York $319 $45.57 12/9/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay, New York $289 $41.29 12/16/2023 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay, New York $319 $45.57 1/6/2024 9 New York, Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $419 $46.56 1/26/2024 9 New York, Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $449 $49.89 1/26/2024 9 New York, Port Canaveral, Miami, Ocean Cay, Nassau, New York $449 $49.89 2/4/2024 7 New York, Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay, New York $339 $48.43

See prices on MSC Meraviglia cruises here

MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore was built in 2021 and is a 170,412 gross ton vessel in the Seaside EVO-class. There are 14 cruises with Seashore that are under $50 per day, and all of them sail out of Port Canaveral, Florida. Durations for these cruises range from 3 to 7 days.

Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night 11/26/2023 7 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Port Canaveral $339 $48.43 12/3/2023 4 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, Port Canaveral $199 $49.75 12/10/2023 7 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Port Canaveral $251 $35.86 1/7/2024 7 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Port Canaveral $251 $35.86 1/14/2024 4 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, Port Canaveral $189 $47.25 1/18/2024 3 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Port Canaveral $139 $46.33 1/21/2024 7 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Port Canaveral $251 $35.86 1/28/2024 4 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Nassau, Port Canaveral $199 $49.75 2/4/2024 7 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Port Canaveral $271 $38.71 2/29/2024 3 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Port Canaveral $149 $49.67 3/3/2024 7 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Port Canaveral $271 $38.71 3/17/2024 7 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay, Belize City, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Port Canaveral $321 $45.86 3/24/2024 4 Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay (2 days), Nassau, Port Canaveral $199 $49.75 3/28/2024 3 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Port Canaveral $149 $49.67

See prices on MSC Seashore cruises here

MSC Seaside

This was the first Seaside-class vessel with MSC and was built in 2017. There are 3 cruises with Seaside, each sailing out of Port Canaveral.

Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night 10/22/2023 4 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay (2 days), Port Canaveral $189 $47.25 11/5/2023 4 Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay, Port Canaveral $199 $49.75 11/19/2023 6 Port Canaveral; Ocean Cay; St. Maarten; St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda; Fort de France, Martinique $219 $36.50

See prices on MSC Seaside cruises here

Norwegian Cruise Line

There are three different cruise ships and itineraries with Norwegian that cost less than $50 per day, per person. Two are Breakaway-class ships and the other is a 2005 Jewel-class vessel.

Note these are all one-way cruises. Often you can get great deals on these repositioning cruises, but you have to figure out a multi-leg flight if you go this route.

Ship Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night Bliss 4/9/2023 5 Los Angeles, Victoria, Vancouver $179 $36 Jewel 4/23/2023 8 San Diego, Santa Barbara, Astoria, Seattle, Ketchikan, Vancouver $399 $50 Encore 5/1/2023 4 Los Angeles, 2 sea days, Vancouver (2 days) $149 $37

See prices on Norwegian cruises here

Princess Cruises

There are six Princess cruises under $50 per day and each is with a different ship. I will use the same table for all of these cruises for sake of simplicity.

All of these are repositioning cruises as well, which get the ships ready for the busy Alaska cruise season. Each sailing below begins in Los Angeles or San Francisco and ends in Vancouver, Canada.

Ship Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night Sapphire 4/6/2023 6 Los Angeles, San Francisco, Astoria, Victoria, Vancouver $186 $31 Discovery 4/26/2023 4 Los Angeles, Victoria, Vancouver $149 $37 Grand 4/28/2023 3 San Francisco, Victoria, Vancouver $149 $50 Crown 4/29/2023 6 Los Angeles, San Francisco, Astoria, Victoria, Vancouver $209 $35 Majestic 4/30/2023 5 Los Angeles, San Francisco, Victoria, Vancouver $171 $34 Royal 4/30/2023 3 San Francisco, Victoria, Vancouver $111 $37

Royal Caribbean International

I found 18 Royal Caribbean cruises with a price per person under $50 a night. There are even a couple Oasis-class ships on the list in addition to some older, classic vessels with the cruise line.

I did include at least one Transatlantic cruise, but you should check out our Cheapest Transatlantic cruises in 2023 for more like it.

Allure of the Seas

These cruises on Oasis-class Allure of the Seas are 7-night sailings out of Galveston.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 9/17/2023 Galveston, Cozumel, Roatan, Costa Maya, Galveston $348 $50 9/24/2023 Galveston, Cozumel, Roatan, Costa Maya, Galveston $348 $50

See prices on Allure of the Seas cruises here

Enchantment of the Seas

The Vision-class Enchantment of the Seas was built in 1997. I found just one cruise with the ship which is a 7-night cruise out of Tampa.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 12/2/2023 Tampa, Costa Maya, Roatan, Belize City, Cozumel, Tampa $348 $50

Explorer of the Seas

This Voyager-class ship was built in 2000 and offers a 15-night sailing from Miami to Rome with some epic stops along the way. For a per night price less than $40 it’s hard to beat a deal like this.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 4/23/2023 Miami, Ponta Delgada (Portugal), Malaga (Spain), Cartagena (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Toulon (France), Ajaccio (France), Rome $599 $39.93

Grandeur of the Seas

There are two sailings under $50 with Grandeur. The oldest ship in the fleet was built in 1996 but is still beloved by fans of Royal Caribbean.

These two sailings depart from Tampa and Miami and are 4 and 5 days long respectively.

Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night 4/16/2023 5 Miami, Key West, Labadee, Miami $249 $49.80 10/5/2023 4 Tampa, Cozumel, Tampa $110 $27.50

Liberty of the Seas

Freedom-class Liberty of the Seas has an October 9-day cruise out of Bayonne, NJ starting at just $445 per person.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 10/19/2023 Bayonne, Boston, Portland, Bar Harbor, Halifax, St John, Bayonne $445 $49.44

See prices on Liberty of the Seas cruises here

Mariner of the Seas

Mariner was built in 2003 and is a 139,863 gross ton Voyager-class ship with Royal Caribbean.

This 4-night sailing out of Port Canaveral is just $40 per person, per day.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 5/8/2023 Port Canaveral, Labadee, Port Canaveral $160 $40.00

See prices on Mariner of the Seas cruises here

Oasis of the Seas

There are four cruises on Oasis that will cost less than $50 per person, per day. All of these sailings depart from Bayonne, New Jersey and make a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Date Itinerary Price Cost/Night 9/3/2023 Bayonne, Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Nassau, Bayonne $333 $47.57 9/24/2023 Bayonne, Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Nassau, Bayonne $349 $49.86 10/8/2023 Bayonne, Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Nassau, Bayonne $330 $47.14 10/15/2023 Bayonne, Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Nassau, Bayonne $348 $49.71

See prices on Oasis of the Seas cruises here

Voyager of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas was the first Voyager-class cruise ship with Royal Caribbean. Built in 1999, the ship is a 138,194 gross ton vessel.

All of these cruises on Voyager sail out of Galveston, Texas on 4 to 6 day itineraries.

Date Nights Itinerary Price Cost/Night 9/23/2023 5 Galveston, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Galveston $248.00 $49.60 9/28/2023 4 Galveston, Cozumel, Galveston $198.00 $49.50 2/1/2024 4 Galveston, Cozumel, Galveston $195.00 $48.75 2/15/2024 4 Galveston, Cozumel, Galveston $195.00 $48.75 2/19/2024 5 Galveston, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Galveston $220.00 $44.00 4/25/2024 6 Galveston, Cozumel, Roatan, Costa Maya, Galveston $277.00 $46.17

Final Thoughts

Remember, these prices are subject to change, and they should just be used as a starting point. You still need to factor in the single supplement fee, taxes, port fees, and gratuities.

There are 164 cruises listed in tables above across 7 different cruise lines. Even though the listed price is for inside cabins it is often still a great deal when upgrading to an ocean view or balcony cabin.

