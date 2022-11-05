Cheapest 2023 Transatlantic Cruises from U.S. Ports

Looking do take a Transatlantic cruise to Europe in 2023? We have sorted over all the cruise deals for 2023 that take cruise passengers across the Atlantic and found the overall cheapest prices for the journey.
Apart from sailings on the Queen Mary 2 (which does regular crossings every week), most Transatlantic cruises are repositioning cruises. These are voyages that allow a cruise ship to sail to a new port from which to sail for the season. The one-way trips do require some extra planning for airfare transportation, but they allow for a unique cruise experience.
Each one of the cruises below departs from a U.S. cruise port. We have also sorted each section by cruise port and price. Keep in mind that these prices are in flux and are per person for the very cheapest cabin type, which is usually an interior cabin. Double occupancy rates will also apply.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for the 5 overall cheapest cruise fares for Transatlantic cruises departing from the U.S in 2023.
The cruises below all depart from the following port cities in the United States: New York, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Bayonne, NJ; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Miami, FL; Port Canaveral FL; and Tampa, FL.
Keep in mind this is not an exhaustive list but shows only the lowest prices on Transatlantic cruises in 2023. The cruise lines listed include MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard, and Princess Cruises.
The prices for the itineraries below range from $499 – $1,639 and the duration for each trip is from 7 nights to 18 nights.
(* prices are subject to change and only reflect the estimated price at the time of the writing of this article)
Transatlantic Cruises from New York, New York in 2023
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Epic
Date: April 22, 2023
Duration: 15 Nights
Itinerary: New York, Royal Naval Dockyard (West End), Ponta Delgada, Madeira, Cadiz (Seville), Motril, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $659
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Gem
Date: April 15, 2023
Duration: 15 nights
Itinerary: New York, Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, Cadiz (Seville), Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes, Livorno, Rome
Starting Price (per person)*: $899
Cruise Ship: Rotterdam (Holland America Line)
Date: April 06, 2023
Duration: 13 nights
Itinerary: New York, Plymouth, Dover, Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Starting Price (per person)*: $984
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Breakaway
Date: April 20, 2023
Duration: 16 Nights
Itinerary: New York, Bermuda, Azores, Lisbon (Portugal), Seville (Spain), Granada (Spain), Valencia (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Cannes (France), Florence/Pisa (Italy), Rome (Italy)
Starting Price (per person)*: $1,169
Cruise Ship: Rotterdam (Holland America Line)
Date: April 06, 2023
Duration: 18 nights
Itinerary: New York, Plymouth, Dover, Rotterdam, Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam
Starting Price (per person)*: $1,359
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Dawn
Date: April 20, 2023
Duration: 14 nights
Itinerary: New York, Halifax, Miquelon, St John’s, Reykjavik, Belfast, Dun Laoghaire, Paris, Southhampton (UK)
Starting Price (per person)*: $1,639
Transatlantic Cruises from Brooklyn, New York in 2023
Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2
Date: January 03, 2023
Duration: 8 nights
Itinerary: Brooklyn, Southampton (UK)
Starting Price (per person)*: $799
Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2
Date: July 21, 2023
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Brooklyn, Southampton (UK)
Starting Price (per person)*: $1,149
Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2
Date: April 30, 2023
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Brooklyn, Southampton (UK)
Starting Price (per person)*: $1,179
Transatlantic Cruises from Bayonne, NJ (Cape Liberty) in 2023
Cruise Ship: Enchantment of the Seas
Date: April 30, 2023
Duration: 15 nights
Itinerary: Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Madeira, Malaga, Marseille, Villefranche, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Starting Price (per person)*: $552
Cruise Ship: Anthem of the Seas
Date: May 1, 2023
Duration: 11 Nights
Itinerary: Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Ponta Delgada, Cherbourg, Paris (LeHavre), Southampton (UK)
Starting Price (per person)*: $575
Transatlantic Cruises from Fort Lauderdale, FL in 2023
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Reflection
Date: April 23, 2023
Duration: 13 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, King’s Wharf, Cadiz (Seville), Cartagena, Valencia, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $717
Cruise Ship: Sky Princess
Date: March 18, 2023
Duration: 14 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Madeira, Casablanca, La Coruna, Southampton (UK)
Starting Price (per person)*: $748
Cruise Ship: Regal Princess
Date: April 16, 2023
Duration: 14 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Ponta Delgada, Brest, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge (Bruges), Southampton (UK)
Starting Price (per person)*: $798
Cruise Ship: Nieuw Statendam
Date: April 10, 2023
Duration: 14 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Ponta Delgada, Cadiz (Seville), Gibraltar, Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona (Spain)
Starting Price (per person)*: $799
Cruise Ship: Oosterdam (Holland America Line)
Date: April 10, 2023
Duration: 14 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Praia da Vitoria, Ponta Delgada, Malaga, Cartagena, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Starting Price (per person)*: $799
Cruise Ship: Enchanted Princess
Date: March 09, 2023
Duration: 14 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Madeira, Cadiz (Seville), Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $828
Cruise Ship: Rotterdam (Holland America Line)
Date: April 03, 2023
Duration: 16 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, New York, Plymouth, Dover, Rotterdam
Starting Price (per person)*: $1,169
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge
Date: April 17, 2023
Duration: 14 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, King’s Wharf, Madeira, Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $1,188
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Apex
Date: April 22, 2023
Duration: 15 nights
Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, King’s Wharf, Cork (Cobh), Southampton, Paris (LeHavre), Zeebrugge (Bruges), Amsterdam
Starting Price (per person)*: $1,237
Transatlantic Cruises from Miami, FL in 2023
Cruise Ship: MSC Divina
Date: May 15, 2023
Duration: 17 nights
Itinerary: Miami, San Juan, Philipsburg (St. Maarten), Fort de France, Bridgetown, Madeira, Casablanca, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $499
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Silhouette
Date: April 20, 2023
Duration: 13 nights
Itinerary: Miami, King’s Wharf, Cork (Cobh), Paris (LeHavre), Southampton
Starting Price (per person)*: $633
Cruise Ship: Symphony of the Seas
Date: March 09, 2023
Duration: 12 nights
Itinerary: Miami, Malaga, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $749
Cruise Ship: Explorer of the Seas
Date: April 23, 2023
Duration: 15 nights
Itinerary: Miami, Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, Villefranche, Ajaccio, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Starting Price (per person)*: $767
Cruise Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas
Date: April 29, 2023
Duration: 17 nights
Itinerary: Miami, Madeira, Malaga, Messina, Mykonos, Haifa (Jerusalem)
Starting Price (per person)*: $883
Cruise Ship: Valiant Lady (Virgin Voyages)
Date: April 22, 2023
Duration: 15 nights
Itinerary: Miami, The Beach Club at Bimini, Lisbon, Cadiz (Seville), Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $983
Transatlantic Cruises from Port Canaveral, FL in 2023
Cruise Ship: Jewel of the Seas
Date: April 22, 2023
Duration: 12 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Ponta Delgada, Cherbourg, Dover, Amsterdam
Starting Price (per person)*: $648
Cruise Ship: Carnival Freedom
Date: September 21, 2023
Duration: 13 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Hamilton, Ponta Delgada, Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $734
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Getaway
Date: June 03, 2023
Duration: 12 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Great Stirrup Cay, Ponta Delgada, Madeira, Lisbon
Starting Price (per person)*: $889
Transatlantic Cruises from Tampa, FL in 2023
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Constellation
Date: April 17, 2023
Duration: 15 nights
Itinerary: Tampa, King’s Wharf, Madeira, Cadiz (Seville), Malaga, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $546
Cruise Ship: Carnival Pride
Date: April 13, 2023
Duration: 13 nights
Itinerary: Tampa, Ponta Delgada, Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $819
5 Cheapest Transatlantic Cruises from the United States in 2023
Cruise Ship: MSC Divina
Date: May 15, 2023
Duration: 17 nights
Itinerary: Miami, San Juan, Philipsburg (St. Maarten), Fort de France, Bridgetown, Madeira, Casablanca, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $499
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Constellation
Date: April 17, 2023
Duration: 15 nights
Itinerary: Tampa, King’s Wharf, Madeira, Cadiz (Seville), Malaga, Barcelona
Starting Price (per person)*: $546
Cruise Ship: Enchantment of the Seas
Date: April 30, 2023
Duration: 15 nights
Itinerary: Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Madeira, Malaga, Marseille, Villefranche, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Starting Price (per person)*: $552
Cruise Ship: Anthem of the Seas
Date: May 1, 2023
Duration: 11 Nights
Itinerary: Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Ponta Delgada, Cherbourg, Paris (LeHavre), Southampton (UK)
Starting Price (per person)*: $575
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Silhouette
Date: April 20, 2023
Duration: 13 nights
Itinerary: Miami, King’s Wharf, Cork (Cobh), Paris (LeHavre), Southampton
Starting Price (per person)*: $633
So why should you consider taking a cruise across the Atlantic?
Since cruise lines will use Transatlantic cruises to reposition their ships you can score some amazing deals for the number of days onboard. Why are transatlantic cruises so cheap? A few reasons really. Cruise lines need to move these ships to new locations based on seasonality. You’re helping them pay for his necessity. Also, fewer ports of call will mean more sea days, and that saves on port fees.
Another advantage? These ships are not usually filled to maximum capacity, which is really the biggest reason for such low per day costs. So you will get more room to yourself in a less crowded environment.
Also, on most Transatlantic cruises you will have fewer children aboard. Because of the length of most of these trips (typically 12-15 days) it’s difficult for parents to bring children along with them, and many retired cruisers will be on these voyages. This allows for less crowded pools and an overall calmer (dare I say quieter) environment.
And for the price of some of these cruises, it’s a great alternative to flying when traveling to Europe. You just need to have some extra time on your hands. One great positive is that you won’t experience any jet-lag after arriving at your destination since the time changes happen much more slowly compared to flying.
Because you are crossing a vast ocean you should be prepared to sail through more turbulent waters at times, so be prepared with some motion-sickness medication just in case.
If the rocking back and forth motion makes it difficult to sleep you can try sleeping perpendicular to the ship by using the couch. This will take away the side to side motion that keeps some people awake at night. It’s not ideal, I know, but it can help in a pinch.
We hope you found this article helpful as you plan your cruise across the Atlantic Ocean. Find a great deal, and let us know all about your trip.
