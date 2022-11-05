Cheapest 2023 Transatlantic Cruises from U.S. Ports

Looking do take a Transatlantic cruise to Europe in 2023? We have sorted over all the cruise deals for 2023 that take cruise passengers across the Atlantic and found the overall cheapest prices for the journey.

Apart from sailings on the Queen Mary 2 (which does regular crossings every week), most Transatlantic cruises are repositioning cruises. These are voyages that allow a cruise ship to sail to a new port from which to sail for the season. The one-way trips do require some extra planning for airfare transportation, but they allow for a unique cruise experience.

Each one of the cruises below departs from a U.S. cruise port. We have also sorted each section by cruise port and price. Keep in mind that these prices are in flux and are per person for the very cheapest cabin type, which is usually an interior cabin. Double occupancy rates will also apply.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for the 5 overall cheapest cruise fares for Transatlantic cruises departing from the U.S in 2023.

The cruises below all depart from the following port cities in the United States: New York, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Bayonne, NJ; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Miami, FL; Port Canaveral FL; and Tampa, FL.

Keep in mind this is not an exhaustive list but shows only the lowest prices on Transatlantic cruises in 2023. The cruise lines listed include MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard, and Princess Cruises.

The prices for the itineraries below range from $499 – $1,639 and the duration for each trip is from 7 nights to 18 nights.

(* prices are subject to change and only reflect the estimated price at the time of the writing of this article)

Transatlantic Cruises from New York, New York in 2023

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Epic

Date: April 22, 2023

Duration: 15 Nights

Itinerary: New York, Royal Naval Dockyard (West End), Ponta Delgada, Madeira, Cadiz (Seville), Motril, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $659

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Gem

Date: April 15, 2023

Duration: 15 nights

Itinerary: New York, Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, Cadiz (Seville), Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes, Livorno, Rome

Starting Price (per person)*: $899

Cruise Ship: Rotterdam (Holland America Line)

Date: April 06, 2023

Duration: 13 nights

Itinerary: New York, Plymouth, Dover, Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Starting Price (per person)*: $984

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Breakaway

Date: April 20, 2023

Duration: 16 Nights

Itinerary: New York, Bermuda, Azores, Lisbon (Portugal), Seville (Spain), Granada (Spain), Valencia (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Cannes (France), Florence/Pisa (Italy), Rome (Italy)

Starting Price (per person)*: $1,169

Cruise Ship: Rotterdam (Holland America Line)

Date: April 06, 2023

Duration: 18 nights

Itinerary: New York, Plymouth, Dover, Rotterdam, Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam

Starting Price (per person)*: $1,359

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Dawn

Date: April 20, 2023

Duration: 14 nights

Itinerary: New York, Halifax, Miquelon, St John’s, Reykjavik, Belfast, Dun Laoghaire, Paris, Southhampton (UK)

Starting Price (per person)*: $1,639

Transatlantic Cruises from Brooklyn, New York in 2023

Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2

Date: January 03, 2023

Duration: 8 nights

Itinerary: Brooklyn, Southampton (UK)

Starting Price (per person)*: $799

Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2

Date: July 21, 2023

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Brooklyn, Southampton (UK)

Starting Price (per person)*: $1,149

Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2

Date: April 30, 2023

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Brooklyn, Southampton (UK)

Starting Price (per person)*: $1,179

Transatlantic Cruises from Bayonne, NJ (Cape Liberty) in 2023

Cruise Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Date: April 30, 2023

Duration: 15 nights

Itinerary: Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Madeira, Malaga, Marseille, Villefranche, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Starting Price (per person)*: $552

Cruise Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Date: May 1, 2023

Duration: 11 Nights

Itinerary: Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Ponta Delgada, Cherbourg, Paris (LeHavre), Southampton (UK)

Starting Price (per person)*: $575

Transatlantic Cruises from Fort Lauderdale, FL in 2023

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Reflection

Date: April 23, 2023

Duration: 13 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, King’s Wharf, Cadiz (Seville), Cartagena, Valencia, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $717

Cruise Ship: Sky Princess

Date: March 18, 2023

Duration: 14 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Madeira, Casablanca, La Coruna, Southampton (UK)

Starting Price (per person)*: $748

Cruise Ship: Regal Princess

Date: April 16, 2023

Duration: 14 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Ponta Delgada, Brest, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge (Bruges), Southampton (UK)

Starting Price (per person)*: $798

Cruise Ship: Nieuw Statendam

Date: April 10, 2023

Duration: 14 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Ponta Delgada, Cadiz (Seville), Gibraltar, Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona (Spain)

Starting Price (per person)*: $799

Cruise Ship: Oosterdam (Holland America Line)

Date: April 10, 2023

Duration: 14 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Praia da Vitoria, Ponta Delgada, Malaga, Cartagena, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Starting Price (per person)*: $799

Cruise Ship: Enchanted Princess

Date: March 09, 2023

Duration: 14 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, Madeira, Cadiz (Seville), Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $828

Cruise Ship: Rotterdam (Holland America Line)

Date: April 03, 2023

Duration: 16 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, New York, Plymouth, Dover, Rotterdam

Starting Price (per person)*: $1,169

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge

Date: April 17, 2023

Duration: 14 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, King’s Wharf, Madeira, Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $1,188

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Apex

Date: April 22, 2023

Duration: 15 nights

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, King’s Wharf, Cork (Cobh), Southampton, Paris (LeHavre), Zeebrugge (Bruges), Amsterdam

Starting Price (per person)*: $1,237

Transatlantic Cruises from Miami, FL in 2023

Cruise Ship: MSC Divina

Date: May 15, 2023

Duration: 17 nights

Itinerary: Miami, San Juan, Philipsburg (St. Maarten), Fort de France, Bridgetown, Madeira, Casablanca, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $499

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

Date: April 20, 2023

Duration: 13 nights

Itinerary: Miami, King’s Wharf, Cork (Cobh), Paris (LeHavre), Southampton

Starting Price (per person)*: $633

Cruise Ship: Symphony of the Seas

Date: March 09, 2023

Duration: 12 nights

Itinerary: Miami, Malaga, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $749

Cruise Ship: Explorer of the Seas

Date: April 23, 2023

Duration: 15 nights

Itinerary: Miami, Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, Villefranche, Ajaccio, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Starting Price (per person)*: $767

Cruise Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas

Date: April 29, 2023

Duration: 17 nights

Itinerary: Miami, Madeira, Malaga, Messina, Mykonos, Haifa (Jerusalem)

Starting Price (per person)*: $883

Cruise Ship: Valiant Lady (Virgin Voyages)

Date: April 22, 2023

Duration: 15 nights

Itinerary: Miami, The Beach Club at Bimini, Lisbon, Cadiz (Seville), Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $983

Transatlantic Cruises from Port Canaveral, FL in 2023

Cruise Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Date: April 22, 2023

Duration: 12 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Ponta Delgada, Cherbourg, Dover, Amsterdam

Starting Price (per person)*: $648

Cruise Ship: Carnival Freedom

Date: September 21, 2023

Duration: 13 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Hamilton, Ponta Delgada, Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $734

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Getaway

Date: June 03, 2023

Duration: 12 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Great Stirrup Cay, Ponta Delgada, Madeira, Lisbon

Starting Price (per person)*: $889

Transatlantic Cruises from Tampa, FL in 2023

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Constellation

Date: April 17, 2023

Duration: 15 nights

Itinerary: Tampa, King’s Wharf, Madeira, Cadiz (Seville), Malaga, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $546

Cruise Ship: Carnival Pride

Date: April 13, 2023

Duration: 13 nights

Itinerary: Tampa, Ponta Delgada, Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $819

5 Cheapest Transatlantic Cruises from the United States in 2023

Cruise Ship: MSC Divina

Date: May 15, 2023

Duration: 17 nights

Itinerary: Miami, San Juan, Philipsburg (St. Maarten), Fort de France, Bridgetown, Madeira, Casablanca, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $499

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Constellation

Date: April 17, 2023

Duration: 15 nights

Itinerary: Tampa, King’s Wharf, Madeira, Cadiz (Seville), Malaga, Barcelona

Starting Price (per person)*: $546

Cruise Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Date: April 30, 2023

Duration: 15 nights

Itinerary: Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Madeira, Malaga, Marseille, Villefranche, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Starting Price (per person)*: $552

Cruise Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Date: May 1, 2023

Duration: 11 Nights

Itinerary: Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Ponta Delgada, Cherbourg, Paris (LeHavre), Southampton (UK)

Starting Price (per person)*: $575

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

Date: April 20, 2023

Duration: 13 nights

Itinerary: Miami, King’s Wharf, Cork (Cobh), Paris (LeHavre), Southampton

Starting Price (per person)*: $633

So why should you consider taking a cruise across the Atlantic?

Since cruise lines will use Transatlantic cruises to reposition their ships you can score some amazing deals for the number of days onboard. Why are transatlantic cruises so cheap? A few reasons really. Cruise lines need to move these ships to new locations based on seasonality. You’re helping them pay for his necessity. Also, fewer ports of call will mean more sea days, and that saves on port fees.

Another advantage? These ships are not usually filled to maximum capacity, which is really the biggest reason for such low per day costs. So you will get more room to yourself in a less crowded environment.

Also, on most Transatlantic cruises you will have fewer children aboard. Because of the length of most of these trips (typically 12-15 days) it’s difficult for parents to bring children along with them, and many retired cruisers will be on these voyages. This allows for less crowded pools and an overall calmer (dare I say quieter) environment.

And for the price of some of these cruises, it’s a great alternative to flying when traveling to Europe. You just need to have some extra time on your hands. One great positive is that you won’t experience any jet-lag after arriving at your destination since the time changes happen much more slowly compared to flying.

Because you are crossing a vast ocean you should be prepared to sail through more turbulent waters at times, so be prepared with some motion-sickness medication just in case.

If the rocking back and forth motion makes it difficult to sleep you can try sleeping perpendicular to the ship by using the couch. This will take away the side to side motion that keeps some people awake at night. It’s not ideal, I know, but it can help in a pinch.

We hope you found this article helpful as you plan your cruise across the Atlantic Ocean. Find a great deal, and let us know all about your trip.