Disney Cruise Line Adds New Characters to Marvel Day at Sea Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Disney Cruise Line is adding new characters to Marvel Day at Sea cruises that will take place on Disney Dream in 2023.

Disney Cruise Line guests will assemble on the Disney Magic to celebrate the epic adventures of the Marvel Universe’s mightiest Super Heroes and Super Villains in a brand-new, day-long event: Marvel Day at Sea. The event kicks off on seven special sailings from New York City in the fall of 2017, followed by eight special voyages from Miami departing January through April 2018. The celebration combines the thrills of renowned Marvel comics, films and animated series, with the excitement of Disney Cruise Line entertainment to summon everyone’s inner Super Hero for the adventures that lie ahead during this unforgettable day at sea. (Chloe Rice, photographer)

Disney Dream’s Marvel Day at Sea cruises will set sail from January through March 2023 from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. More than 30 super heroes and villains will assemble for a one-of-a-kind cruise.

Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrills of renowned Marvel comics, films and animated series, with the excitement of a Disney cruise. During one action-packed day aboard the Disney Dream, the event features all-day entertainment including meet-and-greets, stage shows, film and TV screenings, special merchandise, themed food and beverage offerings, and activities for families, kids and adults.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded, so has the roster of fan-favorite characters and stories that will embark aboard Marvel Day at Sea cruises in 2023. For the first time ever, more than 30 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains will be featured in new heroic encounters and live entertainment throughout the event.

Guests will interact with some of the mightiest Marvel Super Heroes and the menacing foes who oppose them, including the debut of Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Kate Bishop and more. Returning fan-favorites include Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki and Black Widow.

A brand-new take on “Heroes Unite” — the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics — will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure. The action will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

New in the Walt Disney Theatre, “Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular” will keep families on the edge of their seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts. The show will feature Doctor Strange, the powerful witch Agatha Harkness and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Young recruits will sharpen their super hero skills during an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop held on the upper decks and in the kids’ club.

Returning to Marvel Day at Sea, guests are invited to suit up as their favorite Marvel Super Hero or Villain for an exciting costume bash; join favorite Disney friends for a high-energy party on the upper decks during Mickey and Minnie’s Super Hero Celebration; dance the night away with Star-Lord and Gamora at the adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party; and more

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous article
Celebrity Beyond Christened by Simone Biles

