Royal Caribbean's BOGO Deal on Drink Packages for One Day Only

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
If you have a Royal Caribbean cruise coming up and are looking for savings on drink packages, the cruise line is offering a special deal that is only available today.

Royal Caribbean is offering a one day sale for St. Patrick’s Day that has buy one, get the second beverage package for 50% off.
Royal Caribbean cruise ship

This one day sale on Royal Caribbean’s Deluxe Drink Package can only be purchased through the line’s Cruise Planner on their website.

It is good for cruises that depart from this coming Monday through the end of the March 2024.

Discount may vary depending on the sailing and cruise ship.  Log into Cruise Planner on Royal Caribbean’s website to see the exact savings for your cruise.

Discount applies to Deluxe Beverage Package purchases on select ships and sailings departing March 20, 2023 – March 31, 2024. Sale ends on March 17, 2023.

For complete terms and conditions of this deal from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
