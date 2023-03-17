Royal Caribbean’s BOGO Deal on Drink Packages for One Day Only

If you have a Royal Caribbean cruise coming up and are looking for savings on drink packages, the cruise line is offering a special deal that is only available today.

Royal Caribbean is offering a one day sale for St. Patrick’s Day that has buy one, get the second beverage package for 50% off.



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

This one day sale on Royal Caribbean’s Deluxe Drink Package can only be purchased through the line’s Cruise Planner on their website.

Sponsored Links



It is good for cruises that depart from this coming Monday through the end of the March 2024.

Discount may vary depending on the sailing and cruise ship. Log into Cruise Planner on Royal Caribbean’s website to see the exact savings for your cruise.

Discount applies to Deluxe Beverage Package purchases on select ships and sailings departing March 20, 2023 – March 31, 2024. Sale ends on March 17, 2023.

For complete terms and conditions of this deal from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.