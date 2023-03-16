Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsViking CruisesViking Adds New Paris Cruise for 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Viking Adds New Paris Cruise for 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Viking has added a new 12 day voyages from London to Paris in 2024 to commemorate Operation Overlord and the historic battles of Normandy.

Viking Radgrid docked near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Viking’s new “Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary” cruise will run from March through November 2024.

“Many of our guests, particularly those with family members who served in the armed forces, have a keen interest in World War II history,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “In keeping with our commitment to offer experiences for The Thinking Person, we are pleased to unveil this special voyage that commemorates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day—one of the most significant milestones in modern history.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links

The 12 day trip will start in London for four days to visit historic World War II sites including the Churchill War Rooms. Guests may also learn about Britain’s Special Forces and its allies during a visit to the Imperial War Museum London and experience Gunwharf Quays, the D-Day Museum and Southwick House, where Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower planned Operation Overlord.

Guests will then continue on to Paris for a cruise on the Seine River. Guests will be able to visit the hallowed ground at Normandy’s American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches.

These custom Longships were build specifically so they can have a closer docking location to the Eiffel Tower than other cruise lines.

They each have 84 stateroom can carry up to 168 passengers. The ships are nearly identical to Viking’s award winning Longships including having the Aquavit Terrace and a wide variety of stateroom choices, as well as Viking’s signature Scandinavian design aesthetic.

The Longships also have a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port. Onboard solar panels further contribute to each ship’s energy efficiency.

Due to strong demand for Viking’s river cruise in Europe, the cruise line has opened all 2025 river cruises for bookings.

From now through the end of March, Viking is offering free airfare and special savings for residents living in the U.S. and Canada.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsViking CruisesViking Adds New Paris Cruise for 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Previous article
Carnival Becomes First Cruise Line to Have 100 Million Guests on Their Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,235FollowersFollow
8,490FollowersFollow
61,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share