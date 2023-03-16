Viking Adds New Paris Cruise for 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Viking has added a new 12 day voyages from London to Paris in 2024 to commemorate Operation Overlord and the historic battles of Normandy.

Viking’s new “Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary” cruise will run from March through November 2024.

“Many of our guests, particularly those with family members who served in the armed forces, have a keen interest in World War II history,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “In keeping with our commitment to offer experiences for The Thinking Person, we are pleased to unveil this special voyage that commemorates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day—one of the most significant milestones in modern history.”

The 12 day trip will start in London for four days to visit historic World War II sites including the Churchill War Rooms. Guests may also learn about Britain’s Special Forces and its allies during a visit to the Imperial War Museum London and experience Gunwharf Quays, the D-Day Museum and Southwick House, where Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower planned Operation Overlord.

Guests will then continue on to Paris for a cruise on the Seine River. Guests will be able to visit the hallowed ground at Normandy’s American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches.

These custom Longships were build specifically so they can have a closer docking location to the Eiffel Tower than other cruise lines.

They each have 84 stateroom can carry up to 168 passengers. The ships are nearly identical to Viking’s award winning Longships including having the Aquavit Terrace and a wide variety of stateroom choices, as well as Viking’s signature Scandinavian design aesthetic.

The Longships also have a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port. Onboard solar panels further contribute to each ship’s energy efficiency.

Due to strong demand for Viking’s river cruise in Europe, the cruise line has opened all 2025 river cruises for bookings.

From now through the end of March, Viking is offering free airfare and special savings for residents living in the U.S. and Canada.