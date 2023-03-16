Carnival Becomes First Cruise Line to Have 100 Million Guests on Their Ships

Carnival Cruise Line became the first cruise line to have 100 million cruisers sail on one of their cruise ships.



The milestone was reached today at PortMiami when Debbie and David Clifford boarded Carnival Sunrise.

They were recognized with fanfare from Carnival’s President Christine Duffy and the cruise ship’s team members, who are led by Captain Luca Cherchi.

Other guests embarking on the cruise were able to take part in the festivities as well – and take special photos signifying how each is “One in 100 Million.”

“We’re the first cruise line to meet this incredible mark of 100 million guests and I believe it is a testament to the fun, inclusive atmosphere our valued guests and our extraordinary team members have created together on board our ships for the past 51 years,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “There is certainly much more fun to come. We’re continuing to grow our operations at a rapid pace – with three ships joining our fleet by the spring of next year.”

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to expand this year when Carnival Venezia enters the fleet in a few months and Carnival Jubilee at the end of the year.

In 2024, another ship will move over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises when Carnival Firenze begins sailing from Long Beach, California.