Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival's Luxury Cruise Line Sells Cruise Ship

Carnival’s Luxury Cruise Line Sells Cruise Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Seabourn, Carnival Corporation’s ultra-luxury cruise line, has announced the sale of one of their cruise ships, Seabourn Odyssey.

Seabourn sold the ship to O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. but will continue to operate the vessel through August 22, 2024.  All Seabourn cruises on the ship after that date have been canceled since the vessel will be transferred over at that time.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The cruise line is working with guests and travel agents who had bookings on the ship after August 22, 2024 to find suitable alternatives.

Sponsored Links

Seabourn Odyssey has been in the cruise line’s fleet for 14 years.

Seabourn will add a new ship to their fleet this summer, Seabourn Pursuit. The average age of the ultra-luxury cruise line’s fleet will be seven years.

The cruise line expects to continue to add new and exciting itineraries that will visit all seven continents, but with a higher guest capacity.

Natalya Leahy, President of Seabourn, gave the following statement: “With this elite modern fleet, Seabourn continues as the leader in ultra-luxury travel, providing highly curated and immersive experiences. As always, I want to thank you for your partnership and support in driving our business forward. I look forward to continuing to work with you to deliver unique ‘Seabourn Moments’ for our guests and your clients.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival's Luxury Cruise Line Sells Cruise Ship
Previous article
Carnival Offering Combination of Four Deals on Cruises
Next article
Carnival Becomes First Cruise Line to Have 100 Million Guests on Their Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,235FollowersFollow
8,490FollowersFollow
61,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share