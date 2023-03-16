Carnival’s Luxury Cruise Line Sells Cruise Ship

Seabourn, Carnival Corporation’s ultra-luxury cruise line, has announced the sale of one of their cruise ships, Seabourn Odyssey.



Seabourn sold the ship to O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. but will continue to operate the vessel through August 22, 2024. All Seabourn cruises on the ship after that date have been canceled since the vessel will be transferred over at that time.

The cruise line is working with guests and travel agents who had bookings on the ship after August 22, 2024 to find suitable alternatives.

Seabourn Odyssey has been in the cruise line’s fleet for 14 years.

Seabourn will add a new ship to their fleet this summer, Seabourn Pursuit. The average age of the ultra-luxury cruise line’s fleet will be seven years.

The cruise line expects to continue to add new and exciting itineraries that will visit all seven continents, but with a higher guest capacity.

Natalya Leahy, President of Seabourn, gave the following statement: “With this elite modern fleet, Seabourn continues as the leader in ultra-luxury travel, providing highly curated and immersive experiences. As always, I want to thank you for your partnership and support in driving our business forward. I look forward to continuing to work with you to deliver unique ‘Seabourn Moments’ for our guests and your clients.”