Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Offering Combination of Four Deals on Cruises

Carnival Offering Combination of Four Deals on Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a combination of four different deals on cruises for the next three days.
Carnival cruise ship leaving Nassau

From now until March 18, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line is offering combination of deals that include reduced rates on cruises, lower deposits, free room upgrades, and credit to spend once you are on the cruise ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival’s latest cruise deals include the following:

  • Up to 40% off cruises
  • Cruises start at $173 per person
  • Cruise deposits from $50 per person
  • Free room upgrades
  • Up to $50 in onboard credit
  • Deal ends on March 18, 2023
  • View Prices on Cruises on Carnival
Sponsored Links

Reduced deposits starting $50 per person are good on cruises where Early Saver is available.

Upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view and balcony to balcony). A minimum purchase of category 4A is required.

Cruise Fare does not include Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses. Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses range from $63.14 to $427.14, and are assessed on a per guest basis and according to the itinerary.

Request rate code PNS.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel agency or visit Carnival.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Offering Combination of Four Deals on Cruises
Previous article
Celebrity Cruises Adds 2 Sneak Peek Cruises on New Cruise Ship
Next article
Carnival’s Luxury Cruise Line Sells Cruise Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,235FollowersFollow
8,490FollowersFollow
61,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share