Carnival Offering Combination of Four Deals on Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a combination of four different deals on cruises for the next three days.



From now until March 18, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line is offering combination of deals that include reduced rates on cruises, lower deposits, free room upgrades, and credit to spend once you are on the cruise ship.

Carnival’s latest cruise deals include the following:

Up to 40% off cruises

Cruises start at $173 per person

Cruise deposits from $50 per person

Free room upgrades

Up to $50 in onboard credit

Deal ends on March 18, 2023

Reduced deposits starting $50 per person are good on cruises where Early Saver is available.

Upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view and balcony to balcony). A minimum purchase of category 4A is required.

Cruise Fare does not include Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses. Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses range from $63.14 to $427.14, and are assessed on a per guest basis and according to the itinerary.

Request rate code PNS.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel agency or visit Carnival.com.