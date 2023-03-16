Celebrity Cruises Adds 2 Sneak Peek Cruises on New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Cruises has added two preview sailings on their next new ship that will debut later this year, Celebrity Ascent.



The new sneak peek cruises that Celebrity Cruises added will depart on November 22 and November 26 from Port Everglades. The first sailing will be a four night cruise to Cozumel over Thanksgiving. The second voyage will be a three nighter that visits Nassau, Bahamas. Both of these preview cruises are now open for bookings.

“This ship is going to be beautiful beyond words – truly the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea – and I’m thrilled to be able to offer travelers a sneak peek of all that she offers,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “These sampler sailings will cement in our guests’ hearts that the experience onboard a Celebrity ship goes beyond being a traditional cruise line, and they will definitely leave them wanting more in the year ahead!”

Celebrity Ascent will be a sister ship to Celebrity Beyond and have the same great features and experiences.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up Sponsored Links



This includes two-story Edge Villa staterooms with direct access to the exclusive suite-only The Retreat Sun Deck as well as Infinite Veranda staterooms that transform into open-air verandas, among the largest at sea.

No Edge class ship is complete without the iconic Magic Carpet – the world’s first cantilevered cruise ship experience, and from bow to stern as a result of the unique outward-facing ship design.

Features on the outside decks include the Sunset Bar, a world-class Resort Deck with exclusive cabanas, infinity-edge plunge pools, and two-story Martini-shaped hot tubs.

The cruise ship will have more than 30 distinct food and drink venues, including the high-tech, immersive Le Petit Chef Dinner Experience; the Eden Restaurant offering its three-story floor-to-ceiling windows, inventive, mixology-focused cocktails and unforgettable globally-inspired dishes from around the world; and the incomparable Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, featuring the most exquisite cuisine at sea.

Celebrity Ascent will homeport in Port Everglades through the spring of 2024 before heading to Europe and offering cruises out of Barcelona, Athens, and Rome.