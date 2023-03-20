Cruise Line Adds “3 for Free” Sale on 80 Over Cruises

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line has announced a “All Three for Free” sale on more than 80 cruises over the next two years.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, has launched their OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” sale that will run through the end of April.  Their fleet consists of six smaller, luxury cruise ships that carry up to 1,238 guests. A seventh ship, Marina, will enter service in 2024.

Cruises included in this sale will visit some of the most popular bucket list destinations in the world including Tokyo, Barcelona, Alaska, and Dubai.

This special deal includes the following:

  • Free beverage packages
  • Free shore excursions
  • Up to $800 in credit to spend on the cruise ship
  • Good on over 80 cruises through the end of 2024
  • Sale ends on April 30, 2023
  • View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

While Oceania Cruises’ guests usually receive a generous package of included amenities such as dining at specialty restaurants, Internet, 24-hour room service, fitness classes and more, the OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” offer provides up to an additional $800 in savings in shipboard credit for sought-after onboard amenities and dream-worthy shore excursions.

Oceania Cruises sails to over 100 destinations each year visiting all seven continents. Their cruises range from seven to 200 days in length.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
