Cruise Line Adds “3 for Free” Sale on 80 Over Cruises

A cruise line has announced a “All Three for Free” sale on more than 80 cruises over the next two years.

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, has launched their OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” sale that will run through the end of April. Their fleet consists of six smaller, luxury cruise ships that carry up to 1,238 guests. A seventh ship, Marina, will enter service in 2024.

Cruises included in this sale will visit some of the most popular bucket list destinations in the world including Tokyo, Barcelona, Alaska, and Dubai.

This special deal includes the following:

Free beverage packages

Free shore excursions

Up to $800 in credit to spend on the cruise ship

Good on over 80 cruises through the end of 2024

Sale ends on April 30, 2023

While Oceania Cruises’ guests usually receive a generous package of included amenities such as dining at specialty restaurants, Internet, 24-hour room service, fitness classes and more, the OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” offer provides up to an additional $800 in savings in shipboard credit for sought-after onboard amenities and dream-worthy shore excursions.

Oceania Cruises sails to over 100 destinations each year visiting all seven continents. Their cruises range from seven to 200 days in length.