Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises Adding Fraud Protection to Payments

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are adding in new fraud protection for payments made for cruises on both cruise lines.



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Starting on April 1, 2023, both cruise lines will start requiring CVV (Credit Verification Value) for all payments for cruises, airfare, and pre-cruise purchases.

This additional requirement will assist in fraud protection and help mitigate overall risk. So what is Credit Verification Value (CVV)?

Sponsored Links



CVV (Credit Verification Value) is part of the fraud prevention system and, when used effectively, can limit fraud and chargebacks. CVV is the three- or four-digit combination physically printed on a credit card. It is used to verify that the customer is physically possessing the card.

Effective April 1, 2023, CVV verification will be required when submitting payment for Individual and Group reservations through Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean contact centers, Espresso, GDS systems (i.e. Sabre, Amadeus, Travelport) and 3rd party technology partners (i.e. Odysseus, Revelex, TravelTek, etc.).

Other than the new requirement to enter CVV at time of payment, the payment process remains unchanged for both cruise lines.

This change will mirror what most online retailers already require to assist in fraud protection.