Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesRoyal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises Adding Fraud Protection to Payments

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises Adding Fraud Protection to Payments

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity CruisesRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are adding in new fraud protection for payments made for cruises on both cruise lines.
Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas and Celebrity Cruises' Beyond

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Starting on April 1, 2023, both cruise lines will start requiring CVV (Credit Verification Value) for all payments for cruises, airfare, and pre-cruise purchases.

This additional requirement will assist in fraud protection and help mitigate overall risk. So what is Credit Verification Value (CVV)?

Sponsored Links

CVV (Credit Verification Value) is part of the fraud prevention system and, when used effectively, can limit fraud and chargebacks. CVV is the three- or four-digit combination physically printed on a credit card. It is used to verify that the customer is physically possessing the card.

Effective April 1, 2023, CVV verification will be required when submitting payment for Individual and Group reservations through Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean contact centers, Espresso, GDS systems (i.e. Sabre, Amadeus, Travelport) and 3rd party technology partners (i.e. Odysseus, Revelex, TravelTek, etc.).

Other than the new requirement to enter CVV at time of payment, the payment process remains unchanged for both cruise lines.

This change will mirror what most online retailers already require to assist in fraud protection.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesRoyal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises Adding Fraud Protection to Payments
Previous article
Cruise Line Adds “3 for Free” Sale on 80 Over Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,241FollowersFollow
8,522FollowersFollow
61,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share