Cruise Line Offering 2 Cruises to Experience Solar Eclipse in 2024

Holland America Line will be offering cruises on two cruise ships in April 2024 where you can experience the solar eclipse.



The cruises will take place on Koningsdam and Zaandam and both cruise ships will have total viewing of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Koningsdam’s 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise positions the ship along the coast of Mexico for a total view before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii. The San Diego to Vancouver itinerary departs April 5 and heads south to Cabo San Lucas before spending the day at sea April 8 for the total eclipse. Koningsdam then makes way to Puerto Vallarta before crossing over to Hawaii.

Zaandam’s 14-day Solar Eclipse Cruise departs March 30, 2024, and is positioned for a total view of the solar eclipse as it tracks over Mexico. Roundtrip from San Diego, the cruise ship is at Mazatlán April 8, giving guests a front-row seat.

“San Diego is an important homeport for Holland America Line, both from a drive-to market and for guests who fly in, and it’s important for us to be able to offer cruises to a variety of destinations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “Our West Coast itineraries have been meticulously designed to showcase the best of each region, and we took extra time crafting the solar eclipse cruises so they are perfectly aligned to give our guests a total view. We expect them to book up quickly, so those who are interested shouldn’t delay.”

Holland America Line will be offering 39 cruises on six ships to Mexico, Hawaii, the Pacific Coast, and the Panama Canal in 2023-2024.

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages, which offer the ultimate exploration. By combining two itineraries and longer non-repeating voyages, these artfully crafted journeys up to 32 days combine back-to-back sailings, enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering the regions.

Holland America Line’s “Have It All” premium fare adds four popular perks to the booking: shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package and Wi-Fi. The number of tours and specialty dining experiences depends on length of voyage. Have It All is available for cruises six days or longer.