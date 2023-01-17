6 Weeks of Cruises Cancelled for Norwegian Cruise Ship

171 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line has just sent out an email to inform guests of some cruise cancellations on one of their Breakaway-Plus class ships.

Guests were told that Norwegian Joy will undergo a dry dock revitalization, and several cruises in the early part of 2024 will be impacted.

The revitalization project is anticipated to last from January 6th through February 16th of 2024. Norwegian Joy was scheduled on 4 sailings during these dates, including two Panama Canal transits and other Caribbean itineraries.

Guests who have booked a cruise during this time will receive full refunds of the paid fare to their original method of payment, and reservations paid via Future Cruise Credit will see a 100% refund of the used amount automatically re-applied to their Latitudes accounts.

Part of the statement from Norwegian explained the reason for the dry dock:

“As part of our commitment to continuously offer extraordinary vacation experiences around the world for our guests, and to uphold a consistent world-class product across out fleet, the Norwegian Joy will be undergoing a revitalization in early 2024. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.”

What sailings were impacted?

Norwegian Joy was scheduled to depart from PortMiami on January 6 for a 15-night Panama Canal voyage, visiting Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, and ending in Los Angeles.

After reaching the West Coast, the Breakaway-Plus vessel was set to take a five-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera before embarking on a second Transcanal voyage on Jan. 26 with a similar itinerary, ending in Miami.

After returning to Florida on February 10, the cruise ship was scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean from Norwegian’s cruise terminal in Miami.

Guests who had booked the above voyages are being offered a full refund, as well as a 10% Future Cruise Credit (FCC) based on the fare they paid for the cancelled voyage. This FCC can be used towards any future Norwegian Cruise Line sailing that takes place before December 31, 2024.

While sudden changes in dry dock schedules happen from time to time, cruise lines typically try to schedule these well in advance so guests can make the necessary arrangements.

The cruise line hopes the new changes and enhancements to Norwegian Joy will be well worth the temporary pause in sailings on the vessel.

Norwegian Joy is a cruise ship owned and operated by Norwegian Cruise Line. It was built in 2017 and has the capacity to hold up to 3,883 passengers.

It is the second of four Breakaway-class ships built by NCL with Norwegian Encore being the last of the class.