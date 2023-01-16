Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week.
Carnival cruise ships in Nassau, Bahamas

Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida.  When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.

This will be the first dry dock for Carnival Elation since the spring of 2020. While the ship is in dry dock, general maintenance will be performed on the vessel and parts of the ship will be updated and upgraded. This includes areas like carpets and cosmetic enhancements.  The cruise ship has gone into dry dock every three years since 2000.

During Carnival Elation’s last dry dock in 2020, several of the venues were remodeled and new 30 cabins were added to the cruise ship. New additions to the ship included Bonsai Sushi Express, Cherry on Top, Alchemy Bar, and JavaBlue Cafe.

Carnival Elation’s first cruise out of dry dock will be a five night sailing from Jacksonville to the Bahamas on February 11.  The cruise will visit Nassau and Princess Cays.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Elation

The cruise ship is currently scheduled to sail four and five night cruises out of the port until the end of 2024.

Carnival Elation is one of two remaining Fantasy class ships in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
