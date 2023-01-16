Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week

52 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week.



Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida. When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.

This will be the first dry dock for Carnival Elation since the spring of 2020. While the ship is in dry dock, general maintenance will be performed on the vessel and parts of the ship will be updated and upgraded. This includes areas like carpets and cosmetic enhancements. The cruise ship has gone into dry dock every three years since 2000.

During Carnival Elation’s last dry dock in 2020, several of the venues were remodeled and new 30 cabins were added to the cruise ship. New additions to the ship included Bonsai Sushi Express, Cherry on Top, Alchemy Bar, and JavaBlue Cafe.

Carnival Elation’s first cruise out of dry dock will be a five night sailing from Jacksonville to the Bahamas on February 11. The cruise will visit Nassau and Princess Cays.

The cruise ship is currently scheduled to sail four and five night cruises out of the port until the end of 2024.

Carnival Elation is one of two remaining Fantasy class ships in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet.