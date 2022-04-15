Sponsored Links
Cruise News Cruise Line Making Two Ships Better Than New

Cruise Line Making Two Ships Better Than New

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise line has announced plans to renovated two cruise ships and make them better than new with floor to ceiling makeovers.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, will completely renovate two of their cruise ships, Riviera and Marina. The renovation for Riviera will be completed in December 2022 and Marina in November 2023.

Every surface of every suite and stateroom will be entirely new, while in the public spaces, a refreshed color palette will surround a tasteful renewal of fabrics, furnishings, and lighting fixtures that exquisitely encompasses the inimitable style and comfort of Oceania Cruises. Tuscan marble, engaging works of art, and designer residential furnishings will adorn the re-inspired spaces.

View Prices on Cruises on Oceania Cruises

The iconic Library will remain just as plush and hushed, while magnificent views will fill Horizons as never before. From the bejeweled chandeliers in the gracious Grand Dining Room to the Lalique crystal-laced Grand Staircase, Riviera and Marina will each celebrate a rejuvenation so sweeping, it will be positively unimaginable to resist their welcoming embrace.

Sponsored Links

“At Oceania Cruises, we continue to raise the bar and elevate the guest experience at every opportunity. Whether it’s innovative new culinary concepts, immersive new destination experiences, or presenting our guests with ships that are not just better, but better than new, Oceania Cruises sets the standard by which others are judged,” stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Riviera’s and Marina’s suites and staterooms will be passionately reimagined to provide a radiant and even more decadent degree of lavish residential comfort while leaving no surface untouched, no design detail wanting. Lighter, brighter, and even more spacious, every suite and stateroom on board will glow from a floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall re-inspiration.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Custom-crafted furnishings, exotic stone, and polished wood finishes, and designer accessories will add an air of elegance and sophistication that are the hallmarks of our completely transformed guest accommodations. Every square inch will be new, enhanced by nuanced shades of the sea and sky, creating a harmonious celebration of style and comfort.

Riviera will debut on December 7, 2022, on a 16-day Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Caribbean cruise from Rome to Miami. From there, Riviera will reprise her eternally popular 7- to 14-day Caribbean sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America for one final season before returning to Europe in late March 2023. Riviera then charts an inaugural season of Far East explorations during later 2023 and early 2024.

View Prices on Cruises on Oceania Cruises

Marina will debut on November 13, 2023, on a 7-day cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon. From Lisbon, Marina will bound her way to Miami, where she will kick off her annual South America season on December 3, 2023.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruise Line Making Two Ships Better Than New
Previous articleCruise Line’s NFT Collection Sells Out in 20 Minutes
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Cruises Through June 30

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

New Margaritaville Cruise Line Debuts in a Few Weeks

Ben Souza -
A few weeks, a new cruise line called Margaritaville at Sea will begin sailing cruises to the Bahamas from Florida. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

Ben Souza -
The first cruise ship has visited the Port of Boston this year to mark the start of the port's first full season in two...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,561FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

New Margaritaville Cruise Line Debuts in a Few Weeks

Ben Souza -
A few weeks, a new cruise line called Margaritaville at Sea will begin sailing cruises to the Bahamas from Florida. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

Ben Souza -
The first cruise ship has visited the Port of Boston this year to mark the start of the port's first full season in two...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Ditches Cruise Ship Travel Warning Levels

Ben Souza -
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ended their travel warning levels for cruise ships. Two weeks ago, the CDC lowered the travel...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Cruises Through June 30

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has extended their health protocols on cruises that depart from North American ports through the end of June. The cruise line said that...

Cruise Line Making Two Ships Better Than New

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced plans to renovated two cruise ships and make them better than new with floor to ceiling makeovers. Oceania Cruises, one...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share