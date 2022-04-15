Cruise Line Making Two Ships Better Than New

A cruise line has announced plans to renovated two cruise ships and make them better than new with floor to ceiling makeovers.



Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, will completely renovate two of their cruise ships, Riviera and Marina. The renovation for Riviera will be completed in December 2022 and Marina in November 2023.

Every surface of every suite and stateroom will be entirely new, while in the public spaces, a refreshed color palette will surround a tasteful renewal of fabrics, furnishings, and lighting fixtures that exquisitely encompasses the inimitable style and comfort of Oceania Cruises. Tuscan marble, engaging works of art, and designer residential furnishings will adorn the re-inspired spaces.

The iconic Library will remain just as plush and hushed, while magnificent views will fill Horizons as never before. From the bejeweled chandeliers in the gracious Grand Dining Room to the Lalique crystal-laced Grand Staircase, Riviera and Marina will each celebrate a rejuvenation so sweeping, it will be positively unimaginable to resist their welcoming embrace.

“At Oceania Cruises, we continue to raise the bar and elevate the guest experience at every opportunity. Whether it’s innovative new culinary concepts, immersive new destination experiences, or presenting our guests with ships that are not just better, but better than new, Oceania Cruises sets the standard by which others are judged,” stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Riviera’s and Marina’s suites and staterooms will be passionately reimagined to provide a radiant and even more decadent degree of lavish residential comfort while leaving no surface untouched, no design detail wanting. Lighter, brighter, and even more spacious, every suite and stateroom on board will glow from a floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall re-inspiration.

Custom-crafted furnishings, exotic stone, and polished wood finishes, and designer accessories will add an air of elegance and sophistication that are the hallmarks of our completely transformed guest accommodations. Every square inch will be new, enhanced by nuanced shades of the sea and sky, creating a harmonious celebration of style and comfort.

Riviera will debut on December 7, 2022, on a 16-day Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Caribbean cruise from Rome to Miami. From there, Riviera will reprise her eternally popular 7- to 14-day Caribbean sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America for one final season before returning to Europe in late March 2023. Riviera then charts an inaugural season of Far East explorations during later 2023 and early 2024.

Marina will debut on November 13, 2023, on a 7-day cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon. From Lisbon, Marina will bound her way to Miami, where she will kick off her annual South America season on December 3, 2023.