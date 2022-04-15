Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Cruises Through June 30

Royal Caribbean has extended their health protocols on cruises that depart from North American ports through the end of June.



The cruise line said that due to the fluidity of the COVID-19, the protocols are subject to change and they will announce any changes if they are made. Boosters are not required to sail although the CDC recommends them before boarding a cruise ship.

All guests 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before sailing on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. All guests 2 years and older must present a negative COVID-19 test result.

Vaccinated guests ages 12 years and over : PCR or antigen test must be taken no more than 2 days prior to sailing.

: PCR or antigen test must be taken no more than 2 days prior to sailing. Unvaccinated children ages 2 to 11 years : PCR test must be taken no more than 3 days prior to sailing — but not on boarding day. Antigen tests are not accepted for unvaccinated guests.

: PCR test must be taken no more than 3 days prior to sailing — but not on boarding day. Antigen tests are not accepted for unvaccinated guests. No testing required for guests under age 2.

For sailings that are five nights or longer, unvaccinated guests ages 2 to 11 years will take a complimentary antigen test prior to debark.

All guests, regardless of vaccination status, may visit most ports freely or book a shore excursion. A few ports still require an excursion to go ashore, regardless of vaccination status. All guests going ashore must still follow local health and safety guidance when visiting each port of call.

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests. We expect unvaccinated children to continue wearing masks indoors and in crowded settings.

Masks are required for all children 2 years and older while at the Adventure Ocean youth program. Guests under 2 years do not have to wear a mask at any time.