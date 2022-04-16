Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals on sailings to Alaska this year that include up to 40% off cruises and cruisetours.



Princess Cruises has won numerous awards as the best cruise line sailing to Alaska and their “Summer on Sale” has cruises to the 49th state up to 40% off through May 3, 2022.

A sample of special cruise fares offered during this sale include:

7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay (Southbound) on Royal Princess (June 4), starting at $449

7-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle) on Discovery Princess (June 5), starting at $499

11-Day On Your Own – Tour FBX (Cruisetour) on Majestic Princess (June 7), starting at $1089

10-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Ruby Princess (June 9), starting at $769

For the May through September 2022 season, four convenient west coast home ports – Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco – make traveling to Alaska seamless and hassle-free.

Six MedallionClass cruise ships will sail to Alaska this season, including the 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, marking her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on the popular seven-day Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Crown Princess.

Majestic Princess debuts along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess sailing the top-rated seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise including Glacier Bay National Park.

Ruby Princess offers 10-day Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the added bonus of the awe-inspiring sailaway under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and a port stop in Victoria.

Princess continues to enhance the award-winning North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood on board and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska.