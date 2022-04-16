Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals on sailings to Alaska this year that include up to 40% off cruises and cruisetours.

Princess Cruises has won numerous awards as the best cruise line sailing to Alaska and their “Summer on Sale” has cruises to the 49th state up to 40% off through May 3, 2022.

A sample of special cruise fares offered during this sale include:

  • 7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay (Southbound) on Royal Princess (June 4), starting at $449
  • 7-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle) on Discovery Princess (June 5), starting at $499
  • 11-Day On Your Own – Tour FBX (Cruisetour) on Majestic Princess (June 7), starting at $1089
  • 10-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Ruby Princess (June 9), starting at $769
  • View Prices on Cruises on Princess

For the May through September 2022 season, four convenient west coast home ports – Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco – make traveling to Alaska seamless and hassle-free.

Six MedallionClass cruise ships will sail to Alaska this season, including the 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, marking her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on the popular seven-day Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Crown Princess.

Majestic Princess debuts along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess sailing the top-rated seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise including Glacier Bay National Park.

Ruby Princess offers 10-day Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the added bonus of the awe-inspiring sailaway under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and a port stop in Victoria.

Princess continues to enhance the award-winning North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood on board and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Once Again Extends Health Protocols on Cruises
Next articleMaiden Voyages of New Cruise Ships, What You Should Expect

RELATED ARTICLES

Opinion

How I Used My Cruise Ship Account in Port at Restaurants and Shops

Ben Souza -
How nice would it be to use your cruise ship account while in port so you don't have to worry about carrying credit cards...
Read more
Princess Cruises

First Impressions of the World’s Newest Cruise Ship, Discovery Princess

Ben Souza -
This week, Princess Cruises' newest and sixth Royal class cruise ship, Discovery Princess, is sailing her maiden voyage. This seven night cruise from Los...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Rolling Out “Deal or No Deal” on All Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
When Princess Cruises' newest ship debuts this weekend, it will have the popular TV game show "Deal or No Deal" on board. Discovery Princess, Princess...
Read more

