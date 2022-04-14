Sponsored Links
Cruise Line's NFT Collection Sells Out in 20 Minutes

Cruise Line’s NFT Collection Sells Out in 20 Minutes

By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line launched an industry first NFT collection yesterday and it sold out in just 20 minutes.

The collection was created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as “Peeta,” the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva.

The final remaining art piece, ‘Norwegian Prima Hull Art’, remains up for auction with bidding ending on April 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima’s U.S. inaugural cruises, setting sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

The pieces in the collection can be found at https://nft.ncl.com, and all proceeds from the NFT auction and primary sales will be donated to Teach For America.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line said, “The Prima Class is the future of NCL, taking innovation and guest experiences out of this world… and into the metaverse! Art plays an important role in the guest experience across our fleet, and we are thrilled to add to our legacy of pioneering firsts with this venture into the world of NFTs.”

Launching August 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer voyages to Northern Europe from Amsterdam; and Copenhagen, Denmark beginning September 3; and Caribbean itineraries from Galveston, Texas; Miami and Orlando, Fla. beginning October 27.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
