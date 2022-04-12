Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.

Now, the cruise line is bringing back self service to the Windjammer on their ships.

This not only includes the Windjammer Marketplace, but also Solarium Bistro and at private destinations. Grab-and-go dishes and single serving portions will continue as a permanent offering on Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

While not all cruise lines went to a crew served buffet, most of them temporarily moved away from the traditional self service model due to Covid protocols.

Take a video tour of the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s new Wonder of the Seas:

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
