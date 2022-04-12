Sponsored Links
Only Large U.S. Flagged Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America, the only large U.S. flagged cruise ship, has resumed cruises.  Pride of America offers week long sailings around Hawaii and is NCL’s 15th cruise ship to return to service.

Pride of America’s itinerary includes overnights in Maui and Kauai, allowing for more immersive experiences on land, and unforgettable sights of the Nāpali Coast.  The cruise has nearly 100 hours of port time and visits four Hawaiian Islands.

Norwegian Cruise Line has two remaining cruise ships that will be returning to service, both in early May, which will complete the cruise line’s Great Cruise Comeback.

“Being the only cruise line to sail year-round from Hawai’i, we’re thrilled to be back at last,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer. “Pride of America will once again offer thoroughly immersive itineraries and deeply authentic experiences that support business and tourism in Hawai’i, while providing travelers with everything they seek from a vacation in paradise.”

Pride of America set sail on April 9, 2022 and is available to book through December 2025. Weekly voyages depart Honolulu every Saturday.

View Prices on Cruises to Hawaii on Pride of America

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
