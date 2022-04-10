Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Offering 49 Cruises to Alaska on 3 Cruise Ships in 2022

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line will sail 49 cruises to Alaska on three different cruise ships in 2022: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Spirit, and Carnival Splendor.

With three cruise ships offering cruises to Alaska, this is Carnival Cruise Line’s largest deployment to the 49th state in their 50 year history.

Carnival Miracle will offer Alaska cruises from San Francisco and Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor will sail to Alaska from Seattle. An exciting variety of itineraries offer visits to Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, and the scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord.

“Our expanded program will bring approximately more than 100,000 guests on unforgettable cruise vacations to Alaska this summer from both Seattle and San Francisco with three great ships,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line president. “Our three-ship deployment also provides a highly anticipated boost for the economies of these awe-inspiring Alaska ports.”

From Seattle, Carnival Splendor begins sailing May 2, which also marks the first time the  cruise ship has welcomed guests back on board in two years and signals the return to service of Carnival Cruise Line’s full fleet.

Carnival Splendor will offer 17 sailings featuring seven-day itineraries and one eight-day cruise. Also from Seattle, Carnival Spirit will offer 11 total sailing options, with six, seven, and eight day itineraries beginning May 3, 2022.

From San Francisco, Carnival Miracle is set to embark on eleven 10-day voyages beginning April 28, 2022.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
