Sponsored Links
Cruise News New Margaritaville Cruise Line Debuts in a Few Weeks

New Margaritaville Cruise Line Debuts in a Few Weeks

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A few weeks, a new cruise line called Margaritaville at Sea will begin sailing cruises to the Bahamas from Florida.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is being transformed into a new Jimmy Buffet offshore resort experience. Grand Classica is being converted into Margaritaville Paradise during a multi-million renovation.  Everything from the public areas to the cabins on the cruise ship are being redone with the Margaritaville theme.

The first Margaritaville at Sea cruise will depart from the Port of Palm Beach on April 30 for a two night cruise to the Bahamas.  The cruise ship will feature gourmet food and beverage options.

They include JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and of course the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

Sponsored Links

Margaritaville Paradise will also offer onboard leisure activities and entertainment, including the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, pools, a retail shop, and more.

The cruise ship was built at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard and entered service as a pioneer ship. She has opened many new markets and frontiers during her lifetime, so it is fitting that Margaritaville Paradise will again be a pioneer for Margaritaville at Sea.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.”

Margaritaville Paradise will sail two night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach with cruises starting at just $169 per person.  You can book a Margaritaville cruise on their website at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News New Margaritaville Cruise Line Debuts in a Few Weeks
Previous articleTwo Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

Ben Souza -
The first cruise ship has visited the Port of Boston this year to mark the start of the port's first full season in two...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Ditches Cruise Ship Travel Warning Levels

Ben Souza -
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ended their travel warning levels for cruise ships. Two weeks ago, the CDC lowered the travel...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,544FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

Ben Souza -
The first cruise ship has visited the Port of Boston this year to mark the start of the port's first full season in two...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Ditches Cruise Ship Travel Warning Levels

Ben Souza -
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ended their travel warning levels for cruise ships. Two weeks ago, the CDC lowered the travel...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year. Oceania Cruises, one of...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

New Margaritaville Cruise Line Debuts in a Few Weeks

Ben Souza -
A few weeks, a new cruise line called Margaritaville at Sea will begin sailing cruises to the Bahamas from Florida. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is...

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share