New Margaritaville Cruise Line Debuts in a Few Weeks

A few weeks, a new cruise line called Margaritaville at Sea will begin sailing cruises to the Bahamas from Florida.



Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is being transformed into a new Jimmy Buffet offshore resort experience. Grand Classica is being converted into Margaritaville Paradise during a multi-million renovation. Everything from the public areas to the cabins on the cruise ship are being redone with the Margaritaville theme.



The first Margaritaville at Sea cruise will depart from the Port of Palm Beach on April 30 for a two night cruise to the Bahamas. The cruise ship will feature gourmet food and beverage options.

They include JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and of course the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

Sponsored Links



Margaritaville Paradise will also offer onboard leisure activities and entertainment, including the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, pools, a retail shop, and more.

The cruise ship was built at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard and entered service as a pioneer ship. She has opened many new markets and frontiers during her lifetime, so it is fitting that Margaritaville Paradise will again be a pioneer for Margaritaville at Sea.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.”

Margaritaville Paradise will sail two night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach with cruises starting at just $169 per person. You can book a Margaritaville cruise on their website at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.