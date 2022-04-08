Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

The world’s two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their 50+ year histories.



The news from both cruise lines comes after the CDC said that they have ended their travel warning levels for cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean said that they had their single largest booking day and their highest volume of sales during the week of March 26 through April 1.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement about the record week: “The enthusiasm and excitement for the successful return of cruising is undeniable. We could not have reached this incredible milestone without the unwavering support of our loyal guests, our valued travel advisors and partners, and the Royal Caribbean International team around the world. Everyone has made an incredible impact and contributed to this accomplishment in every single way.”

Carnival Cruise Line said that their record breaking week was a double digit increase from their previous seven day booking total.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave similar remarks about how the excitement of the cruise industry’s return have helped contribute to the strong show in bookings.

She said: “The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong demand we are seeing, and this record-breaking booking week.”

