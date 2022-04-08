Construction Starts on the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever

Construction has officially started on what will be the biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas.



The first piece of steel was cut on Utopia of the Seas at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. The cruise ship will enter service in 2024 and will be first Oasis class ship to be powered by LNG.

“We are excited to begin construction on Utopia of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “On the sixth Oasis Class ship, vacationers can look forward to the signature combination of Royal Caribbean experiences and many brand-new adventures that has and will continue to make the Oasis class of ships the ultimate vacation for guests of all ages.”



At the steel cutting ceremony, Utopia of the Sea’ first piece of steel was cut in what will be a two and a half year construction phase. Representatives from Royal Caribbean and Chantiers de l’Atlantique attended the milestone event, including Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group; and Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Royal Caribbean’s game-changing Oasis Class redefined cruising with the introduction of Oasis of the Seas in 2009. Today, these cruise ships are known as the ultimate vacations for families and travelers of all ages.

With the recent debut of Wonder of the Seas, the renowned class continues to push what is possible with innovations across every aspect of the cruise experience – from unparalleled thrills to original entertainment, and now a transition to cleaner energy.

By introducing the first LNG-powered Oasis Class ship, Royal Caribbean will take yet another step toward a clean-energy future after its first LNG ship, Icon of the Seas, debuts in fall 2023.

The use of the cleanest fossil fuel available to cruise ships today and additional environmentally friendly applications on board Utopia will boost energy efficiencies and further reduce emissions overall.