Cruise Line Extends Testing Requirement for U.S. Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line has extended all pre-cruise protocols and testing requirements for cruises that depart from U.S. ports.

Celebrity Cruises has extended their health protocols through May 31, 2022 for U.S. departures.

For cruises on Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Millennium Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit, all vaccinated guests are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result at the time of embarkation. This test may be taken as either as an Antigen or PCR test, conducted within two days of boarding the vessel.

Unvaccinated children between the ages of two and eleven years old, will be required to bring a negative PCR test conducted within three days of boarding. These guests will be provided given an additional COVID-19 Antigen test at the terminal prior to embarkation and on the day before disembarkation.

Celebrity Cruises is also accepting a Certificate of Recovery. However, this is not in place of a vaccination record. All guests eligible to be vaccinated must also continue to show proof of full vaccination, with the final dose of their vaccine administered at least 14 days prior to sailing.

A Certificate of Recovery, for a positive COVID-19 case at least 11 days before boarding but no more than 90 days prior to boarding, may be provided in lieu of a pre-cruise COVID-19 test result to board the ship, provided the Certificate meets the requirements below.

  • On an official letterhead
  • The provider’s name
  • The provider’s address
  • The provider’s phone number
  • Confirmation of your recovery and completion of isolation
  • Be typed (not handwritten) and signed by the provider

Celebrity Cruises has noted that pre-cruise testing may continue throughout 2022.

All of Celebrity Cruises’ health protocols can be found on their website or by contacting your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Announces Two New Ship Deployments

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced two new cruise ship deployments for cruises this fall through the spring of 2023. Celebrity Solstice will sail to the Mexican...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises took delivery of their newest cruise ship this week, Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Beyond is the cruise line's third Edge class ship. Celebrity Cruises...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings in the Mediterranean for the First Time

Ben Souza -
In 2023, Celebrity Cruises will offer year-round sailings in the Mediterranean for the first time on Celebrity Infinity. The cruise ship will sail from Barcelona...
Read more

