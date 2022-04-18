Celebrity Cruises Announces Two New Ship Deployments

Celebrity Cruises has announced two new cruise ship deployments for cruises this fall through the spring of 2023.



Celebrity Solstice will sail to the Mexican Riviera and the Pacific Coast and offer a wide variety of cruises. From September 2022 through April 2023, the cruise ship will be embarking on five, seven, and eight night itineraries from its homeport in Los Angeles. The cruises to the Mexican Riviera will visit ports that include Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada, Mazatlán and on some select itineraries, Cabo San Lucas.

Celebrity Solstice will also offer five unique Pacific Coastal itineraries that take guests up and down the West Coast from Ensenada, Mexico, all the way up to Vancouver, including stops in San Francisco, Catalina Island, and Monterey.

Celebrity Millennium will return to cruising to the Caribbean from October to December 2022. The cruise ship will sail week long cruises with port stops that include St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Barbados and Nassau, Bahamas.

The cruise ship will offer a unique 15 night itinerary that is highlighted by passage through the Panama Canal. Departing from San Diego, California, Celebrity Millennium will visit six breath-taking ports, including Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Oranjestad, Aruba; before reaching its final destination – San Juan, Puerto Rico.