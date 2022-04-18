Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Announces Two New Ship Deployments

Celebrity Cruises Announces Two New Ship Deployments

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has announced two new cruise ship deployments for cruises this fall through the spring of 2023.

Celebrity Solstice will sail to the Mexican Riviera and the Pacific Coast and offer a wide variety of cruises. From September 2022 through April 2023, the cruise ship will be embarking on five, seven, and eight night itineraries from its homeport in Los Angeles. The cruises to the Mexican Riviera will visit ports that include Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada, Mazatlán and on some select itineraries, Cabo San Lucas.

Celebrity Solstice will also offer five unique Pacific Coastal itineraries that take guests up and down the West Coast from Ensenada, Mexico, all the way up to Vancouver, including stops in San Francisco, Catalina Island, and Monterey.

Celebrity Millennium will return to cruising to the Caribbean from October to December 2022. The cruise ship will sail week long cruises with port stops that include St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Barbados and Nassau, Bahamas.

Sponsored Links

The cruise ship will offer a unique 15 night itinerary that is highlighted by passage through the Panama Canal. Departing from San Diego, California, Celebrity Millennium will visit six breath-taking ports, including Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Oranjestad, Aruba; before reaching its final destination – San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Announces Two New Ship Deployments
Previous articleThe Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises took delivery of their newest cruise ship this week, Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Beyond is the cruise line's third Edge class ship. Celebrity Cruises...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings in the Mediterranean for the First Time

Ben Souza -
In 2023, Celebrity Cruises will offer year-round sailings in the Mediterranean for the first time on Celebrity Infinity. The cruise ship will sail from Barcelona...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Offering 25% Off Cruises and Airfare

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises kicked off a new Spring Sale today that has 25% off cruises and flights and includes free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities. Celebrity Cruises'...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,566FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises took delivery of their newest cruise ship this week, Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Beyond is the cruise line's third Edge class ship. Celebrity Cruises...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings in the Mediterranean for the First Time

Ben Souza -
In 2023, Celebrity Cruises will offer year-round sailings in the Mediterranean for the first time on Celebrity Infinity. The cruise ship will sail from Barcelona...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Offering 25% Off Cruises and Airfare

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises kicked off a new Spring Sale today that has 25% off cruises and flights and includes free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities. Celebrity Cruises'...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Require Younger Kids to be Vaccinated Starting in April

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their vaccination policy that will go into effect on April 15, 2022 for sailings out of U.S. ports. Starting in the...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Celebrity Cruises Announces Two New Ship Deployments

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced two new cruise ship deployments for cruises this fall through the spring of 2023. Celebrity Solstice will sail to the Mexican...

The Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

Ben Souza -
Recently, Carnival Cruise Line made a change to a small number of cruises that will require guests to be vaccinated and boosted in order...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share