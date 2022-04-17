Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line The Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

The Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line
Recently, Carnival Cruise Line made a change to a small number of cruises that will require guests to be vaccinated and boosted in order to sail.

The following Carnival cruises require fully vaccinated guests who are more than 6 months past the last dose of their initial vaccine series to be boosted in order to sail:

Carnival Spirit 16-day Carnival Journeys – April 17, 2022
Carnival Pride Transatlantic – April 24, 2022
Carnival Pride Barcelona departures – May 8, May 19 and May 29, 2022
Carnival Splendor 23-day Carnival Journey (Transpacific) – September 6, 2022

For all other Carnival cruises, booster shots are just a recommendation and not a requirement.

Carnival Cruise Line has said that if the CDC’s definition of fully vaccinated evolves to require the booster shot, their policy will adapt accordingly.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
