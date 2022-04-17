The Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

Recently, Carnival Cruise Line made a change to a small number of cruises that will require guests to be vaccinated and boosted in order to sail.

The following Carnival cruises require fully vaccinated guests who are more than 6 months past the last dose of their initial vaccine series to be boosted in order to sail:

Carnival Spirit 16-day Carnival Journeys – April 17, 2022

Carnival Pride Transatlantic – April 24, 2022

Carnival Pride Barcelona departures – May 8, May 19 and May 29, 2022

Carnival Splendor 23-day Carnival Journey (Transpacific) – September 6, 2022

For all other Carnival cruises, booster shots are just a recommendation and not a requirement.

Carnival Cruise Line has said that if the CDC’s definition of fully vaccinated evolves to require the booster shot, their policy will adapt accordingly.