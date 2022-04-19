Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Offering the Best Deal on Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Offering the Best Deal on Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Norwegian Cruise Line is currently offering a great deal on cruises that not only include discounted cruise fares, but also a list of free perks from free drink packages to free airfare.

Norwegian Cruise Line has all cruises on their cruises ships at 35% off.  They are also offering six free perks that can save you a lot of money once on board the cruise ship.

This sale from Norwegian Cruise Line includes the following:

  • 35% off all cruises
  • Free drink packages
  • Free specialty dining
  • Free shore excursions
  • Free WiFi
  • Free extra guests (3rd and 4th in a stateroom)
  • Free airfare for second guest
  • Offer expires on April 21, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line

This offer is valid on Norwegian cruises that are three nights and longer. The free perks must be selected at least 24 hours prior to sailing.

For complete terms and details, contact your local travel professional or visit NCL.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Follow Cruise Fever

