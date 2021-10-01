Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022.



Celebrity Cruises has safely restarted cruise operations with new protocols that allow cruises to operate that keep guests and crew members safe. As the cruise line continues to bring cruise ships back into operation, they are offering free cabin upgrades on short cruises this fall.

Free upgrades for this deal on Celebrity Cruises for cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida include:

Inside to oceanview

Veranda to Concierge Class or Aqua Class

Cruise ships include Celebrity Summit and Celebrity Millennium

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Cruises

For complete terms and details of these cruise deals from Celebrity, visit CelebrityCruises.com or contact your local travel professional.

This latest deal from Celebrity Cruises also allows guests to choose the Always Included option that includes drinks, WiFi, and all gratuities.