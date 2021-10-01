Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022.

Celebrity Cruises has safely restarted cruise operations with new protocols that allow cruises to operate that keep guests and crew members safe. As the cruise line continues to bring cruise ships back into operation, they are offering free cabin upgrades on short cruises this fall.

Free upgrades for this deal on Celebrity Cruises for cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida include:

For complete terms and details of these cruise deals from Celebrity, visit CelebrityCruises.com or contact your local travel professional.

Sponsored Links

This latest deal from Celebrity Cruises also allows guests to choose the Always Included option that includes drinks, WiFi, and all gratuities.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Adds 2nd Cruise to Greenland After First Sold Out in 24 Hours
Next articleCelebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge Will Offer Cruises in Australia in 2023/24

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Edge will debut in Australia and New Zealand during the 2023/24 season. The cruise ship will offer a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Itineraries on Four Ships

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated itineraries on four cruise ships including canceling a few cruises on three ships. Celebrity Cruises currently has eight cruise ships in...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,248FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge Will Offer Cruises in Australia in 2023/24

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Edge will debut in Australia and New Zealand during the 2023/24 season. The cruise ship will offer a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Itineraries on Four Ships

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated itineraries on four cruise ships including canceling a few cruises on three ships. Celebrity Cruises currently has eight cruise ships in...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Sees 8th Cruise Ship Return to Service

Ben Souza -
Over the weekend, Celebrity Cruises saw their eight cruise ship resume cruises when Celebrity Equinox departed for a seven night cruise to the Caribbean...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022. Celebrity Cruises has...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share