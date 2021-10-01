Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022.



Celebrity has changed the final payment dates for cruises over the next six months to give you greater flexibility and more peace of mind.

For all Celebrity sailings departing between December 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, final payment will now not be due until 60 days prior to cruise departure (excluding contracted groups).

The cruise line said that the change was due to the extra preparation that is needed with new health protocols and to ensure a safe travel experience for everyone on board. This policy adjustment is one way that Celebrity Cruises is working to improve the pre-cruise experience for everyone who has a cruise booked on one of their cruise ships.