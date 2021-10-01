Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022.

Celebrity has changed the final payment dates for cruises over the next six months to give you greater flexibility and more peace of mind.

For all Celebrity sailings departing between December 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, final payment will now not be due until 60 days prior to cruise departure (excluding contracted groups).

The cruise line said that the change was due to the extra preparation that is needed with new health protocols and to ensure a safe travel experience for everyone on board.  This policy adjustment is one way that Celebrity Cruises is working to improve the pre-cruise experience for everyone who has a cruise booked on one of their cruise ships.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022
Previous articleCelebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022. Celebrity Cruises has...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge Will Offer Cruises in Australia in 2023/24

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Edge will debut in Australia and New Zealand during the 2023/24 season. The cruise ship will offer a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Itineraries on Four Ships

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated itineraries on four cruise ships including canceling a few cruises on three ships. Celebrity Cruises currently has eight cruise ships in...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,248FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022. Celebrity Cruises has...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge Will Offer Cruises in Australia in 2023/24

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Edge will debut in Australia and New Zealand during the 2023/24 season. The cruise ship will offer a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Itineraries on Four Ships

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated itineraries on four cruise ships including canceling a few cruises on three ships. Celebrity Cruises currently has eight cruise ships in...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Sees 8th Cruise Ship Return to Service

Ben Souza -
Over the weekend, Celebrity Cruises saw their eight cruise ship resume cruises when Celebrity Equinox departed for a seven night cruise to the Caribbean...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022. Celebrity Cruises has...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share