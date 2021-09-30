Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Adds 2nd Cruise to Greenland After First Sold Out...

Carnival Cruise Line Adds 2nd Cruise to Greenland After First Sold Out in 24 Hours

By Ben Souza
Last week, Carnival Cruise Line unveiled a unique two week cruise to Greenland from Baltimore in 2023.

The cruise was so popular that it sold out in 24 hours.  Due to the high demand for this cruise, Carnival Cruise Line has added a second sailing to Greenland on Carnival Legend in 2023.

Rates for the new August 13, 2023 cruise to Greenland and Canada start at $2,099 per person for an inside cabin and balcony cabins are priced just under $3,000 per person (based on double occupancy).

Port stops on the two week cruise include:

  • Nanortalik, Greenland
  • Qaqortoq, Greenland
  • St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada
  • Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Canada
  • Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

The cruise will also have eight fun days at sea.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCruise Ship Will Have a Retractable SkyDome Over the Main Pool

Carnival Cruise Line Adds 2nd Cruise to Greenland After First Sold Out in 24...

Ben Souza -
Last week, Carnival Cruise Line unveiled a unique two week cruise to Greenland from Baltimore in 2023. The cruise was so popular that it sold...

Cruise Ship Will Have a Retractable SkyDome Over the Main Pool

Ben Souza -
A new cruise ship that will begin sailing later next year will have a retractable SkyDome over the main pool area.  The SkyDome will...
