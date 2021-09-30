Carnival Cruise Line Adds 2nd Cruise to Greenland After First Sold Out in 24 Hours

Last week, Carnival Cruise Line unveiled a unique two week cruise to Greenland from Baltimore in 2023.



The cruise was so popular that it sold out in 24 hours. Due to the high demand for this cruise, Carnival Cruise Line has added a second sailing to Greenland on Carnival Legend in 2023.

Rates for the new August 13, 2023 cruise to Greenland and Canada start at $2,099 per person for an inside cabin and balcony cabins are priced just under $3,000 per person (based on double occupancy).

Port stops on the two week cruise include:

Nanortalik, Greenland

Qaqortoq, Greenland

St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada

Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Canada

Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

The cruise will also have eight fun days at sea.