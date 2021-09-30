Cruise News Cruise Ship Will Have a Retractable SkyDome Over the Main Pool

Cruise Ship Will Have a Retractable SkyDome Over the Main Pool

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
A new cruise ship that will begin sailing later next year will have a retractable SkyDome over the main pool area.  The SkyDome will debut on P&O Cruises next new ship, Arvia.

The retractable roof glass SkyDome, a first for P&O Cruises, has been designed to maximize time in the sunshine that the cruise ship will visit, commencing with a Caribbean maiden season next winter. Every aspect of Arvia has been designed to bring guests even closer to the sea, sky and shore, reflecting its name meaning ‘from the seashore’.

Arvia’s SkyDome will be a relaxed pool environment by day with entertainment by night, including live music, spectacular production shows, DJ sets and blockbuster movies al fresco on SeaScreen.  The cruise line released the following video giving us a first look at the retractable SkyDome.

Arvia’s retractable roof SkyDome, measuring 40.96m by 34.24m, was designed by Martin Francis with engineering works carried out by award-winning British firm Eckersley O’Callaghan.

This renowned engineering company has worked on projects ranging from the Bulgari Glass House in Italy to Apple Park in California and its Steve Jobs Theater; the largest structure in the world supported solely by glass.

The SkyDome was originated on Iona, which launched in May 2021, with Arvia set to feature P&O Cruises first version of the SkyDome with a retractable roof.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
