Luxury Cruise Ship Returning to Service Earlier Than Expected

Seabourn, an ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel company, has announced that it will resume service on Seabourn Encore earlier than expected on February 19, 2022, with a series of new 10- and 11-day itineraries roundtrip from Lisbon, Portugal, to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean during the winter and spring of 2022.



The ship was originally scheduled to return to service on April 17, 2022, making it the third ship in Seabourn’s fleet to do so.

Between February and April 2022, Seabourn Encore will explore and celebrate the beauty and culture of the Spanish archipelago, as well as the picturesque island of Madeira. In addition, the cruise ship will go on a 15-day cruise through the Mediterranean Sea’s shores from Lisbon to Athens, Greece, where it will be positioned for its summer deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Guests interested in a lengthier trip to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean can take advantage of a 22 or 26 day Combination Cruise in March and April, which includes all of Seabourn’s ultra-luxury amenities as well as a 10% discount on both adventures. Beginning October 5, 2021, Seabourn’s new Canary Islands and Mediterranean voyages will be open and accessible for booking.

Additionally, on February 19, 2022, Seabourn and Belinda King Creative Productions will welcome Entertainment Partner Sir Tim Rice on board Seabourn Encore’s inaugural return to service voyage. Sir Tim Rice will perform live on stage with the Seabourn singers and dancers, sharing highlights from his career and telling engaging anecdotes

. Seabourn and Belinda King Creative Productions will also debut “The Kings” a brand-new modern male vocal group that will be exclusive to the brand. Limited engagements will be available to showcase not only the greatest in modern musical theatre, but also powerful pop/rock vocals, putting visitors on a one-of-a-kind musical trip for a really unforgettable evening. “The Kings” will be performed on the February 19 and March 1, 2022 cruises, respectively.

“The Canary Islands are a tropical paradise for sun-seekers and nature enthusiasts, making them a beautiful getaway at this time of year. We saw the opportunity to bring Seabourn Encore back earlier than anticipated in these destinations rich in culture, history, and renowned cuisine, and with our partnership with UNESCO, to help guests discover something special all along the way,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We’re also looking forward to welcome Sir Tim Rice back on board to celebrate the ship’s first voyage back in service, making for a very memorable holiday that our guests will never forget.”

The Canary Islands, off the coast of Morocco in North Africa, have long been seen as a crossroads between four continents and thus a vital navigational location. Each of the archipelago’s eight islands has its own distinct personality, with nature serving as the major attraction and even the most developed regions remaining pristine and real.

Santa Cruz de La Palma, Puerto de la Estaca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, San Sebastian de la Gomera, Las Palmas, and Arrecife are among the ports of call for Seabourn Encore, which also includes a stop at Funchal, Portugal.

Sailing west from Lisbon and Portugal’s Atlantic coast, Seabourn Encore will provide travelers with a relaxing and rejuvenating voyage across the Mediterranean Sea, with stops in small ports that offer the best of their regions – including particularly distinctive culinary experiences – and shore excursions that include opportunities to shop for fresh ingredients with Seabourn chefs at local markets. Barcelona, Spain; Valletta, Malta; Syracusa and Crotone, Italy; Kérkira (Corfu), Sámi, Thira (Santorini), and Naousa, Greece; and Kérkira (Corfu), Sámi, Thira (Santorini), and Naousa, Greece.

On and off the ship, Seabourn’s new Canary Islands cruises will provide guests with a plethora of activities to partake in and enjoy. Seabourn Encore, as the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage, will provide a variety of opportunities for guests to discover remarkable sites of culture and natural wonder at select ports of call, including “World Heritage Tours” that visit World Heritage Sites and “Discovery Tours” that include exclusive and enhanced World Heritage shore excursions.

Join a North Island Discovery Tour in Santa Cruz de La Palma; enjoy the beauty of El Hierro in Puerto de la Estaca; and hike through Garajonay National Park in San Sebastian de la Gomera, among other activities in the Canary Islands.

Guests will also have access to a diverse range of shore excursions at ports of call throughout the journeys, allowing them to learn about different cultures and immerse themselves in new experiences. All shore excursions are meticulously planned, led by the best local guides, and include a variety of activities of various lengths, contents, and sorts.