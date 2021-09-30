New Cruise Line Atlas Expands Insurance Coverage for Guests

Atlas Ocean Voyages, the world’s newest cruise line, is expanding its industry-leading complimentary insurance coverage for guests with the new Atlas Assurance protection package, providing more peace of mind for unexpected situations and potential issues while traveling.



Atlas Ocean Voyages was the first in the industry to offer emergency medical evacuation insurance as part of its groundbreaking All Inclusive All The Way approach.

All passengers are covered by the new Atlas Assurance, which includes medical, travel, and legal coverage, as well as emergency medical evacuation insurance in the unlikely event that they have an emergency while on their luxury adventure cruise. Atlas Assurance is a complimentary add-on to Atlas’ All Inclusive All the Way package.

“We are delivering greater peace-of-mind to our guests with the new Atlas Assurance program,” said Alberto. “While emergencies rarely occur, it’s comforting to know that our guests are protected with Atlas Assurance if something unexpected should happen and they need help. Atlas Assurance is part of Atlas’ All Inclusive All The Way, which provides guests a safe, convenient and seamless experience on a luxe-adventure voyage.”

Atlas Assurance offers guests traveling with Atlas Ocean Voyages a wide range of emergency support and services wherever in the world. Atlas Assurance’s global network of professionals and resources are available to assist guests in a range of medical, travel, and legal crises.

Emergency evacuation and return home transportation; emergency prescription and eyeglass replacement; payment guarantee of medical expenses; dispatch of physician or specialist; worldwide hospital and physician referral; return of dependent children; and more are all covered under medical coverage.

Lost document assistance, 24-hour emergency travel plans, embassy and consular aid, traveling companion transportation, and other travel services are available. Guests are also covered by legal and bail bond help around the world.

All Inclusive is Atlas’ trademark service. All The Way includes complimentary round-trip air travel, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, Atlas Assurance protection program, and L’OCCITANE bath amenities to give all guests a complete and seamless experience. Guests will find robes, slippers, and binoculars in every cabin, as well as customized coffee, tea, and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, Atlas’ first ship, has begun service and will sail Caribbean, South America and Antarctica for winter 2021/22; and the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Central and South America in summer 2022.

The cruise line’s second ship, World Traveller, launches in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023. At 9,930 GRTs, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.