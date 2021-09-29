Royal Caribbean Sending Spectrum of the Seas to Singapore in 2022

Royal Caribbean is sending Spectrum of the Seas to homeport in Singapore in 2022 and the three to nine night cruises are now open for bookings.

Built to deliver memorable vacation experiences, the first Quantum Ultra Class ship boasts the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests, innovative dining concepts, and stunning features and adventures – many of which have never been seen at sea.

“We are thrilled to introduce a whole spectrum of new adventures with Spectrum of the Seas, which features groundbreaking escapades exclusively designed for the Asian market, a testament to Royal Caribbean’s confidence in the potential of the cruising industry in the region. We have seen a surge in repeat cruisers, as well as a significant number of new to cruise guests, and look forward to bringing the best of the Royal Caribbean experience to our guests,” said Angie Stephen, vice president, Singapore, Royal Caribbean International. “At the same time, we are excited to extend Quantum’s ultimate ocean getaways once again through early next year to continue catering to the strong demand for sailings from Singapore.”

Guests on board Spectrum will savour an exotic array of Asian-inspired cuisine consisting of teppanyaki and hot pot-style dining, as well as an entertainment extravaganza touching on the cultures, colors, music and dance styles of China, Persia and India.

Spectrum offers the perfect combination of high-tech experiences, providing adventure-loving guests a wealth of onboard adventures including the following:

Asia’s first Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure where guests strap in and don a headset to transport themselves to another time and planet.

Royal Caribbean’s first and exclusive Suite Enclave, which features the exquisite Royal Suite Class Star, Sky and Sea accommodations in a private area supremely positioned at the forward end of the ship. Guests booked in these luxury suites have exclusive floor access, an elevator, private restaurants, and a dedicated lounge area.

Cutting-edge and transformative venues such as Two70. Boasting stunning 270-degree ocean views by day and transforming into a multidimensional theater by night, this transformative space flaunts six agile Roboscreens, breathtaking live performers and mind-bending aerialists to create unimaginable visuals. Meanwhile, SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, features bumper cars, interactive gaming, laser tag, fencing, archery, and more.

Star Moment, a lively and energetic karaoke venue where family and friends can belt out and sing like stars.

Spacious and family friendly staterooms, ranging from exterior balcony staterooms to family friendly interconnected rooms, to the signature two-level Ultimate Family Suite, an expansive, multiroom retreat complete with its own ensuite slide and cinema, which also doubles as a karaoke stage.

A bold lineup of signature activities, including the FlowRider surf simulator, the North Star, an all-glass capsule that ascends 300 feet above the ocean to deliver incomparable 360-degree views; and RipCord by iFly, the first sky diving experience at sea.

Nineteen distinct dining options serve up flavors from around the world, including Hot Pot, an authentic Chinese dining experience; Teppanyaki, a celebration of authentic oriental flavors cooked in Japan’s traditional teppanyaki style; and Sichuan Red, a new specialty dining experience tailored just for Spectrum, where diners can savour a bold tapestry of authentic spices and Sichuan flavours. Signature classics include imaginative cuisine at Wonderland, top-notch, aged beef at Chops Grille, and authentic rustic fare and handmade pasta at Jamie’s Italian.

The global cruise operator continues to implement health and safety measures as needed, in line with its Royal Promise commitment. In addition to robust onboard ventilation systems, enhanced cleaning and sanitization as well as having its crew vaccinated, the cruise line will also require all guests to be fully vaccinated for all new bookings made from October 1, 2021, and onwards.

The vaccine requirement is one of the many layers of measures that safeguard the well-being of guests, crew and the communities at each destination visited, and Royal Caribbean will continue to evaluate and update its measures as circumstances evolve with various government and health authorities.