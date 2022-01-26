Celebrity Infinity Will Return to Service in June

Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Infinity will return to service at the end of June and offer cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.



Celebrity Infinity’s first cruise back will take place on Jun 25, 2022. The cruise ship will sail seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean through the end of November. The vessel will then reposition to Rio de Janeiro for the winter season.

From Port Everglades, all of Celebrity Infinity’s cruises will visit Bimini or Nassau, and Key West. Sailings to the Eastern Caribbean will add a port stop in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Western Caribbean cruises will also visit Belize and Cozumel.

“We’re so excited to launch Celebrity Infinity back into service and in the Caribbean, where the culture and vibe is extremely unique and as popular as ever,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “She will join sister ship Celebrity Equinox, marking the first time Celebrity Cruises has offered two ships sailing a full summer Caribbean season from South Florida. The unique itineraries offer something for all sun-seekers at a time when we all want to treat ourselves to long overdue travel experiences with family and friends.”

In addition to visiting picturesque ports, Celebrity Infinity offers luxurious accommodations that include Concierge Class and the spa-inspired AquaClass with exclusive clean cuisine dining at Blu. Guests of The Retreat experience the ultimate in luxury, including an exclusive private restaurant dining and 24/7 lounge.

And to ensure guests treat their entire selves, Celebrity Infinity’s guests can invigorate their senses in The Spa which features incredible treatments and therapies.