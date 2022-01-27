Two Cruise Lines Will Start Requiring Boosters

Two cruise lines will start requiring COVID-19 boosters in order to sail on one of their cruise ships starting in March.



Both Silversea Cruises and Azamara will now require boosters to all guests who are eligible to receive it starting in March.

Silversea Cruises has the following listed on their website regarding vaccinations and boosters for their cruise ships:

“All embarking crew and guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All embarking guests must have received their second vaccine shot (if applicable) at least two weeks prior to their sail date in order to board our ships. In addition, from March 1, 2022, the COVID-19 booster will be required for all eligible guests, provided the required time has passed after the completion of their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Only guests fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by WHO will be permitted to board. A copy of the vaccination certificate must be uploaded to ‘My Silversea’. The vaccination certificate or printed copy must be shown during the check-in and embarkation process. Click here to know what vaccines are accepted.”

Azamara has the following on their website regarding vaccinations and boosters to sail on one of their ships:

“To ensure the safety and health of our guests and crew members, all guests must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before sailing with all required COVID-19 vaccine doses. We strongly recommend that all fully vaccinated guests receive a booster dose when they become eligible to do so. Starting March 1, all vaccinated guests eligible for a booster, are required to have their booster dose in order to sail with Azamara. All crew members are fully vaccinated, have received booster shots when eligible, and are tested frequently.”