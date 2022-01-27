Carnival’s 72 Hour Cruise Deals End at Midnight

Carnival Cruise Line’s 72 hour cruise deals end at midnight and has Carnival cruises starting at just $131 per person.



Carnival is America’s Cruise Line and their current Funderstruck promotion has cruises up to 40% off and deposits as low as $50 per person. Carnival Cruise Line is bringing more cruise ships back into service and now has 19 ships sailing from U.S. ports to the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Line’s 72 hour sale includes the following:

Up to 40% off cruises

Reduced deposits from $50 per person including the cruise line’s newest ships

Up to $50 in additional instant savings

Good for cruises through April 2024

Ends January 27, 2022

Instant savings amounts are provided as follows: 2-5 day sailings- $12.50 per person, up to $25 per room. 6+ day sailings- $25 per person, up to $50 per cabin.

$50 per person deposit is applicable to 2-9 day sailings (including Alaska, Vista, Horizon, & Panorama sailings but excluding all Europe, Celebration, & Mardi Gras sailings). $99 per person deposit is applicable to Celebration and Mardi Gras sailings.

Offer is capacity controlled and applies to new individual bookings only.

For complete terms and details, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.