Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's 72 Hour Cruise Deals End at Midnight

Carnival’s 72 Hour Cruise Deals End at Midnight

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line’s 72 hour cruise deals end at midnight and has Carnival cruises starting at just $131 per person.

Carnival is America’s Cruise Line and their current Funderstruck promotion has cruises up to 40% off and deposits as low as $50 per person.  Carnival Cruise Line is bringing more cruise ships back into service and now has 19 ships sailing from U.S. ports to the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Line’s 72 hour sale includes the following:

  • Up to 40% off cruises
  • Reduced deposits from $50 per person including the cruise line’s newest ships
  • Up to $50 in additional instant savings
  • Good for cruises through April 2024
  • Ends January 27, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

Instant savings amounts are provided as follows: 2-5 day sailings- $12.50 per person, up to $25 per room. 6+ day sailings- $25 per person, up to $50 per cabin.

Sponsored Links

$50 per person deposit is applicable to 2-9 day sailings (including Alaska, Vista, Horizon, & Panorama sailings but excluding all Europe, Celebration, & Mardi Gras sailings). $99 per person deposit is applicable to Celebration and Mardi Gras sailings.

Offer is capacity controlled and applies to new individual bookings only.

For complete terms and details, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's 72 Hour Cruise Deals End at Midnight
Previous articleTwo Cruise Lines Will Start Requiring Boosters
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Takes Delivery of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

First Cruises on Carnival Jubilee Open for Bookings

Ben Souza -
The first cruises on Carnival Cruise Line's new ship that will debut in 2023, Carnival Jubilee, have opened for bookings.  The cruise line also...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Embarkation Day Pilot Program

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is adding a new embarkation day pilot program as they become the world's largest cruise line to use VeriFLY solution for...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Shaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game

Ben Souza -
Shaquille O'Neal, the Chief Fun Officer at Carnival Cruise Line, gave away a Carnival cruise at a recent Miami Heat game at FTX Arena. ...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,395FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

First Cruises on Carnival Jubilee Open for Bookings

Ben Souza -
The first cruises on Carnival Cruise Line's new ship that will debut in 2023, Carnival Jubilee, have opened for bookings.  The cruise line also...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Embarkation Day Pilot Program

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is adding a new embarkation day pilot program as they become the world's largest cruise line to use VeriFLY solution for...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Shaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game

Ben Souza -
Shaquille O'Neal, the Chief Fun Officer at Carnival Cruise Line, gave away a Carnival cruise at a recent Miami Heat game at FTX Arena. ...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this week when Carnival Sunshine began sailing from Charleston, South Carolina. Carnival Sunshine's first cruise back...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has taken delivery of their fifth Oasis class vessel and the largest cruise ship ever built, Wonder of the Seas. After three years...

Carnival’s 72 Hour Cruise Deals End at Midnight

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's 72 hour cruise deals end at midnight and has Carnival cruises starting at just $131 per person. Carnival is America's Cruise Line...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share