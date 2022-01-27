Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of the World's Largest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean has taken delivery of their fifth Oasis class vessel and the largest cruise ship ever built, Wonder of the Seas.

After three years of construction, Royal Caribbean took delivery of Wonder of the Seas at a traditional flag-changing ceremony that took place in Marseille, France.

Wonder of the Seas will set sail her maiden cruise on March 4, 2022 out of Port Everglades and will offer seven night cruises to the Caribbean. The vessel will have all of the popular features found on the other four Oasis class ships in addition to a new eighth neighborhood.

“Wonder of the Seas will energize cruising in a bolder and bigger way. Adding this ship to our already best-in-class fleet elevates the company in continuing to lead the industry with new features and innovation,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “This is one more way that we’re delivering world-class and memorable vacations, responsibly, to guests around the world.”

“Taking delivery of Wonder of the Seas is the culmination of 30 months of ingenuity and partnership across more than 2,000 committed crew members and workers who are among the best at what they do,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Along with taking the revolutionary Oasis Class ships to a new level of wonder, innovation and adventure, Wonder sets the stage for the spring and summer vacations families and all travelers alike are looking forward to in the new year. The combination of brand-new features and favorites that span thrills, entertainment, dining and nightlife is unparalleled, and it’s what will make our latest and most innovative ship the world’s newest wonder and the ultimate vacation in the Caribbean and Europe.”

“Wonder of the Seas represents a new step forward in the Oasis Class ships. Our teams have worked under difficult conditions but in a very united way to finally make major changes that enhanced the ship performance,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Wonder is really an outstanding new ship.”

Wonder of the Seas will offer the following cruises from three homeports:

Fort Lauderdale – Wonder of the Seas will set sail to the Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale between March and April 2022. The 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries include visits to the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, The Bahamas; Roatan, Honduras; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Barcelona and Rome – Starting in May, the new Oasis Class ship charts course for summer vacations in the Mediterranean. The week long Western Mediterranean cruises will visit marquee destinations like Naples and Florence, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Provence, France.

Port Canaveral, Florida – Year-round adventures on Wonder of the Seas begin in November 2022, when the newest addition to the Royal Caribbean lineup cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The destinations vacationers have in store range from Perfect Day at CocoCay and Philipsburg, St. Maarten, to Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
