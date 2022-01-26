Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Company Expresses Interest in Acquiring Majority Stake in Airline

Cruise Company Expresses Interest in Acquiring Majority Stake in Airline

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
MSC Group, the parent company of MSC Cruises, is looking into acquiring the majority stake in an airline.

MSC Group has expressed interest in buying a majority stake in ITA Airways.  ITA Airways is the state-owned flag carrier of Italy and was formerly Alitalia.

The company sent out the following statement:

“Today MSC Group has expressed to the Italian Government its interest in acquiring a majority stake in ITA Airways.

The MSC Group aims to create a partnership with the Italian Government and Lufthansa as the project’s industrial partner. Lufthansa has already expressed its interest in taking part in the initiative.

MSC Group’s interest derives from the possibility of activating positive synergies for both companies in the cargo and passenger sectors where the MSC Group is a global leader.

MSC and Lufthansa, following today’s expression of interest, require an exclusivity period of 90 business days and are subject to regulatory approvals and due diligence.”

The airline said that their Board of Directors will examine details of their Expression of Interest in an upcoming meeting.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
