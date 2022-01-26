Cruise Line Giving Away 75 Free Cruises to Alaska in 2022

Holland America Line is giving away 75 free cruises to Alaska as they celebrate their 75th anniversary this year.



From now until February 13, 2022, you can enter for a chance to win a cruise for two to Alaska at www.enterhal.com. There is no purchase necessary to enter the contest and winners will be notified a little over a week after the contest ends.

Those who win can choose an Alaska sailing from April through September 2022.

“With this 75-year milestone, Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska longer than any other cruise line and even longer than Alaska’s been a state,” said Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “With our deep knowledge, it’s no surprise that experts and outlets have named us the number-one cruise line in Alaska. We’ve used those years to create perfectly crafted Alaska adventures that offer travelers preferred access, exclusive means of travel and immersive experiences.”

Sponsored Links



Holland America Line will deploy six cruise ships to Alaska in 2022 with sailings from Seattle, Vancouver, and Whittier, Alaska.

The cruise line also offers 16 different Cruisetours that can be combined with cruises to Alaska that visit Denali National Park and the Yukon Territory.

For complete terms and conditions of this contest from Holland America Line, visit www.enterhal.com.