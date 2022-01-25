Disney Cruise Line Adds Pixar Day at Sea

First, Disney Cruise Line added Star Wars Day at Sea and now they’re adding Pixar Day at Sea on select cruises early next year.



The one-of-a-kind experiences will take place on select week long cruises that will bring to life some of the most popular Pixar movies including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, Toy Story, and The Incredibles.

During Pixar Day at Sea, cruisers will dance, play and interact with their favorite Pixar characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from “Toy Story”; Mike, Sulley and Boo from “Monsters, Inc.”; Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out”; Dug and Russell from “Up”; and everyone’s favorite supers – Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from “The Incredibles.”

In the evening, Disney Cruise Line guests will help the Incredibles save the day.

A first-of-its-kind theatrical experience will bring to life the beloved story of Miguel and his family from “Coco” through live music and puppetry.

Families will be able to join their favorite characters from the beloved Pixar films for a dance party bash.

A new, interactive character dining experience will be hosted by Sheriff Woody, Jesse and Bullseye will kick-start the day with sing-a-longs, cowboy serenades and all the country breakfast fixins.

Families will enjoy a Pixar-themed dinner with dishes inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios’ California locale.

Cruisers will immerse themselves in undersea magic while dining in Animator’s Palate with visits from some of their favorite “Finding Nemo” friends, including interactive conversations with Crush.

Pixar Day at Sea will be included on nine select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023.

Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will sail to several guest-favorite destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every cruise includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.