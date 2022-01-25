Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line First Cruises on Carnival Jubilee Open for Bookings

First Cruises on Carnival Jubilee Open for Bookings

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

The first cruises on Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship that will debut in 2023, Carnival Jubilee, have opened for bookings.  The cruise line also announced that the cruise ship will have two brand new zones unique to the vessel.

Carnival Jubilee will be a sister ship to Mardi Gras and offer cruises from Galveston, Texas. Cruises on the ship’s inaugural season in 2023/24 are now open for bookings.

Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Cruise Line’s third Excel-class ship, will offer week long Western Caribbean itineraries from its homeport of Galveston, Texas beginning November 18, 2023 with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.

“Since it’s National Plan for Vacation Day, it’s the perfect time to open Carnival Jubilee for sale and give our guests another incredible choice for their cruise vacation with the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful ports in the Western Caribbean,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Jubilee will sail an 18 night Transatlantic cruise out of Southampton on October 23, 2023. The itinerary for this maiden voyage will include a visit to the Port of Vigo in Spain, Las Palmas and Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Funchal in Portugal and Grand Turk, before arriving in Texas.

Cruises on Carnival Jubilee start at $524 per person (see sailings).

Carnival Jubilee joins sisters Mardi Gras, sailing from Port Canaveral since mid-2021, and Carnival Celebration, which will be based in Miami beginning later this year. The ships run on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology platform. Carnival Corp. pioneered the introduction of LNG fuel in the passenger cruise sector as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction.

The cruise ship will share features from her sister ships that guests know and love, including the BOLT roller coaster, expanded dining options, more than 20 different stateroom categories and multiple levels of spacious and luxurious suites, and a stunning, three-deck atrium on the starboard side of the cruise ship that overlooks the ocean and converts to an entertainment venue at night.

Carnival Jubilee will also have six fun-filled zones, two of which will be brand-new concepts to be revealed at a later date. Details on these just-for-Jubilee firsts and other exciting news will be shared over the coming months.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line First Cruises on Carnival Jubilee Open for Bookings
Previous articlePrincess Cruises Adding New Perk to Their Best Sale Ever
Next articleDisney Cruise Line Adds Pixar Day at Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Embarkation Day Pilot Program

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is adding a new embarkation day pilot program as they become the world's largest cruise line to use VeriFLY solution for...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Shaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game

Ben Souza -
Shaquille O'Neal, the Chief Fun Officer at Carnival Cruise Line, gave away a Carnival cruise at a recent Miami Heat game at FTX Arena. ...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this week when Carnival Sunshine began sailing from Charleston, South Carolina. Carnival Sunshine's first cruise back...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,393FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Embarkation Day Pilot Program

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is adding a new embarkation day pilot program as they become the world's largest cruise line to use VeriFLY solution for...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Shaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game

Ben Souza -
Shaquille O'Neal, the Chief Fun Officer at Carnival Cruise Line, gave away a Carnival cruise at a recent Miami Heat game at FTX Arena. ...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this week when Carnival Sunshine began sailing from Charleston, South Carolina. Carnival Sunshine's first cruise back...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made itinerary changes to several cruises that are departing this weekend due to closed ports and protocol changes in several...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Disney Cruise Line Adds Pixar Day at Sea

Ben Souza -
First, Disney Cruise Line added Star Wars Day at Sea and now they're adding Pixar Day at Sea on select cruises early next year. The...

First Cruises on Carnival Jubilee Open for Bookings

Ben Souza -
The first cruises on Carnival Cruise Line's new ship that will debut in 2023, Carnival Jubilee, have opened for bookings.  The cruise line also...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share