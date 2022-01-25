First Cruises on Carnival Jubilee Open for Bookings

The first cruises on Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship that will debut in 2023, Carnival Jubilee, have opened for bookings. The cruise line also announced that the cruise ship will have two brand new zones unique to the vessel.



Carnival Jubilee will be a sister ship to Mardi Gras and offer cruises from Galveston, Texas. Cruises on the ship’s inaugural season in 2023/24 are now open for bookings.

Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Cruise Line’s third Excel-class ship, will offer week long Western Caribbean itineraries from its homeport of Galveston, Texas beginning November 18, 2023 with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.

“Since it’s National Plan for Vacation Day, it’s the perfect time to open Carnival Jubilee for sale and give our guests another incredible choice for their cruise vacation with the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful ports in the Western Caribbean,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Jubilee will sail an 18 night Transatlantic cruise out of Southampton on October 23, 2023. The itinerary for this maiden voyage will include a visit to the Port of Vigo in Spain, Las Palmas and Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Funchal in Portugal and Grand Turk, before arriving in Texas.

Cruises on Carnival Jubilee start at $524 per person (see sailings).

Carnival Jubilee joins sisters Mardi Gras, sailing from Port Canaveral since mid-2021, and Carnival Celebration, which will be based in Miami beginning later this year. The ships run on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology platform. Carnival Corp. pioneered the introduction of LNG fuel in the passenger cruise sector as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction.

The cruise ship will share features from her sister ships that guests know and love, including the BOLT roller coaster, expanded dining options, more than 20 different stateroom categories and multiple levels of spacious and luxurious suites, and a stunning, three-deck atrium on the starboard side of the cruise ship that overlooks the ocean and converts to an entertainment venue at night.

Carnival Jubilee will also have six fun-filled zones, two of which will be brand-new concepts to be revealed at a later date. Details on these just-for-Jubilee firsts and other exciting news will be shared over the coming months.