Princess Cruises Adding New Perk to Their Best Sale Ever

By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises is adding a new perk tomorrow to their Best Sale Only that will be available for only 72 hours.

Princess Cruises has announced several changes that not only include discounts and free perks on cruises, but the cruise line has also extended their Book with Confidence policy for sailings through September 30, 2022.

Starting tomorrow, Princess Cruises is slashing cruise deposits by 50% for 72 hours.  This is in addition to their Best Sale Ever that includes the following:

    • Premier Beverage Package
    • Free WiFi, the best internet at sea
    • Specialty dining onboard the ship
    • Cabin location upgrades
    • Crew appreciation
    • View Prices on Cruises on Princess (Prices from $191)

Princess Cruises’ Best Sale Ever runs through March 2, 2022.  The cruise line is running another sale on last minute cruises that ends on January 24, 2022.  You can save up to 40% off cruises and receive $100 in spending money for the ship.  This is good for cruises to the Caribbean, Europe, Mexico, and California Coast.

Princess Cruises’ Book with Confidence program gives you the flexibility to change your vacation plans up to 30 days prior to the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when the time is right.

Also, with the cruise line’s COVID-19 Protection Program, you can receive the same FCC and refund within 30 days of sailing if you test positive for COVID-19.

For complete terms and details of these special deals from Princess Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit Princess.com.

Princess Cruises currently has 14 cruise ships in their fleet and sails cruises all around the world including the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska, Europe, Asia, and the Panama Canal.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous articleIs One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships in Jeopardy of Not Being Completed?

Princess Cruises Adding New Perk to Their Best Sale Ever

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is adding a new perk tomorrow to their Best Sale Only that will be available for only 72 hours. Princess Cruises has announced...

Is One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships in Jeopardy of Not Being Completed?

Ben Souza -
Global Dream is a 208,000 gross ton cruise ship that is around 75% completed and was slated to debut later this year. It is...
