Is One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships in Jeopardy of Not Being Completed?

By Ben Souza
Global Dream is a 208,000 gross ton cruise ship that is around 75% completed and was slated to debut later this year. It is the second largest class of cruise ships in the world after the Oasis class from Royal Caribbean.

Global Dream was going to have the first theme park at sea and a roller coaster that is longer than Carnival Cruise Line’s BOLT.  The ship would carry just under 10,000 passengers at maximum capacity, more than any other cruise ship in the world.

The ship would have 2,500 smart cabins with LED mood lighting and voice recognition. Another interesting feature of Global Dream was eight sets of escalators.

The cruise ship was originally scheduled to debut last year but due to the worldwide pandemic, the launched was pushed back to 2022. With the ship 75% completed, it is now in jeopardy after the shipyard and the cruise line’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy and liquidation.  The shipyard is owned by the cruise line.

Dream Cruises has taken the booking engine off of their website. When you click on the “Book Now” button, it takes you to a page that shows “No results found”.

Singapore Cruise Society posted a few photos a little more than a week ago of the cruise ship under construction at the shipyard.

What will happen with Global Dream which was set to become one of the world’s largest cruise ships?

Well, it is will to early to tell exactly what will happen.   Options include Genting Hong Kong finding a buyer or new investor for Dream Cruises that keeps the cruise line going.

Another possibility is that another cruise line buys the massive cruise ship, completes work on it, and adds it to their fleet.

Worst case and probably the least likely scenario is that the ship is sold for scrap metal and parts in bankruptcy to pay creditors.

Global Dream was the first of two Global class that were ordered by Dream Cruises.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCelebrity Cruises Adds Two Ship Deployments to Asia in 2023-2024

